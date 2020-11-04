Moody's assigns Aa1 to Texas Public Finance Authority's Lease Revenue and Refunding Bonds, Series 2020 and Taxable Series 2020; outlook stable

New York, November 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1 ratings to the State of Texas' $200 million Lease Revenue and Refunding Bonds (Texas Facilities Commission), Series 2020 and $200 million Lease Revenue and Refunding Bonds (Texas Facilities Commission), Taxable Series 2020, to be issued through the Texas Public Finance Authority (TPFA). The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 ratings, one notch below the state's Aaa general obligation rating, reflects the moderate legal structure of the bonds that includes the need for biennial legislative appropriations of rental payments, and the more essential nature of the government office projects financed. Texas' general obligation rating reflects multiple strengths, including a growing economy, large reserves, good fiscal management and low bonded debt, offset by high pension liabilities.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the State of Texas. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the State of Texas changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook for the State of Texas is stable. The state's economic fundamentals and reserve position are strong, but balancing the budget competes with the demand for education, transportation and pension funding in the fast-growing state.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Unlikely given the current legal structure and the state's general obligation rating, but if the requirement for biennial appropriation was eliminated the rating could move up

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Failure to make timely biennial appropriations for rental payments in amounts sufficient to pay debt service

- Downgrade of the state's general obligation rating

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by the absolute and unconditional obligation of the Texas Facilities Commission (the lessee) to make lease payments out of appropriations made for that purpose in amounts sufficient for debt service on the bonds to TPFA (the lessor). Those payments are subject only to biennial appropriation by the state legislature. Lease payments are due two business days prior to the debt service payment dates (February 1 and August 1), an adequate but narrow period in which to cure any shortfall, and are made directly to the state comptroller for deposit into the interest and sinking fund.

The lease does not require that either the Texas Facilities Commission or TPFA maintain fire, casualty, or business interruption insurance.

No security interest is granted to bondholders. If the lessee defaults or the lease is terminated due to non-appropriation, TPFA has the right to re-lease the projects to other users.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the bonds will be used to take out outstanding commercial paper notes issued to help finance various projects in the Texas government capitol complex, to finance additional costs of those projects, and to pay the costs of issuance.

PROFILE

Texas is the second largest state by population and has the second largest state gross domestic product. Per capita personal income is 98% of the US level and it has the eleventh highest poverty rate among the states.

The Texas Public Finance Authority is a state agency that issues debt on behalf of the State of Texas to finance a variety of state-related capital projects.

The Texas Facilities Commission is a state agency that acquires, constructs and maintains state-owned property.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

