Moody's assigns Aa1 to Texas Tech University System's (TX) Series 2020; outlook stable

New York, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1 ratings to Texas Tech University System, TX's (TTUS or the system) proposed approximately $293 million Revenue Financing System (RFS) Refunding and Improvement Bonds, Taxable Series 2020. The bonds will be fixed rate, maturing in 2050, and will be issued by the Board of Regents of Texas Tech University System. We have affirmed the Aa1 ratings on approximately $571 million of the system's outstanding parity RFS debt. We have also affirmed the P-1 rating on the Commercial Paper (CP) program. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and affirmation of the Aa1 rating reflects Texas Tech's excellent strategic positioning which will enable it to withstand near term effects of the coronavirus. The system has a sizable and growing $2 billion diverse scope of operations, with robust operating, debt service and capital support from the Aaa-rated State of Texas. It also benefits from steady donor support for capital and student financial aid. Solid wealth of $2.6 billion and spendable cash and investments of $1.8 billion are strong buffers to operations and debt. Along with management's disciplined fiscal budgeting, reserves will help mitigate potential financial disruptions stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Early indications point to enrollment stability for the fall 2020. Though geographic draw is largely from Texas students, favorable growth in Texas high school graduates, increased summer enrollment, and the potential for more students to stay in state due to coronavirus concerns support steady enrollment prospects. Tempering considerations are softer operating cash flow margins driven by slowing tuition revenue growth stemming from a heightened affordability mission, exposure to potentially volatile healthcare revenue and a large net pension liability.

The university is facing additional challenges due to operational and financial uncertainty tied to the coronavirus outbreak that will suppress fiscal 2020 performance and elevate budget uncertainties for fiscal 2021. We consider the coronavirus a social risk given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has created dislocation across industries and geographies, triggering urgent challenges for many businesses and organizations to address. The prospects and path of economic recovery for the second half of the year and beyond depend on factors including when and at what pace lockdown measures will ease and to what extent fiscal and monetary policy measures are available to assist businesses and organizations. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented.

Affirmation on the P-1 rating on the system's Revenue Financing System Tax Exempt and Taxable Commercial Paper Notes, Series A is based on the system's credit quality and effective treasury management of its self- liquidity program, with internal funds that provide ample support on a same-day basis in the event of a failed remarketing.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectations that TTUS will manage through coronavirus-related impacts through fiscal 2021 with budget and operational adjustments. Should downside risks accelerate, the rating or outlook could be negatively impacted.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Substantial growth in financial cushion relative to debt and operations with sustained elevated improvement in cash flow

-Ongoing notable strengthening of brand as evidenced by even stronger student demand, research growth and sustained heightened philanthropy

-For the CP rating: not applicable

CTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Significant reductions in state financial support for operations or capital

-Changes in capital funding strategy, with increasing financial leverage

-Significant deterioration in operating performance and reserves

-For the CP rating: material reduction in assets with same day liquidity or evidenced deterioration in debt and treasury management practices

LEGAL SECURITY

All of the system's RFS debt and CP notes are on parity and secured by a broad pledge of revenues, including tuition, fees, and auxiliary revenues, and certain unappropriated funds and reserve balances but excluding state appropriations, and other restricted funds. Pledged Revenues in FY 2019 totaled $1.68 billion, providing 18x coverage of pro forma fiscal year 2021 debt service ($92 million).

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the planned Series 2020 bonds will be used for: identified capital projects, the largest of which is for a new School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo; refunding outstanding commercial paper; refunding of all or portions of the callable Series 2012A and 2012B bonds; and costs of issuance.

OBLIGOR PROFILE

Texas Tech University System includes the TTUS system administration headquartered in Lubbock, Texas, and four component institutions: Texas Tech University, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Angelo State University, and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center at El Paso. The system operates in a total of 12 locations largely in the west Texas area. In fiscal 2019, the system recorded operating revenue of $1.96 billion and served an enrollment of 47,695 full-time equivalent (FTE) students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Higher-Education--PBM_1175020. The principal methodology used in the short-term ratings was Municipal Bonds and Commercial Paper Supported by a Borrower's Self-Liquidity Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1146778. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Mary Cooney

Lead Analyst

Higher Education

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Susan Fitzgerald

Additional Contact

Higher Education

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

