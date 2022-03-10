Moody's assigns Aa1 to Tulsa Metropolitan Utility Authority, OK's revenue bonds

New York, March 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 to Tulsa Metropolitan Utility Authority, OK's $14.6 million Utility Revenue Bonds, Series 2022A. Moody's maintains a Aa1 rating on the authority's previously issued utility system revenue bonds. The outlook is stable. Post-sale, the authority will have a total of $304.9 million in combined utility system debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating reflects the utility's history of strong operating performance that will likely continue because of its consistent rate increases, strong liquidity, low debt, and sizeable and stable customer base. The utility, however, also has continued capital needs that will require future infrastructure investment and resident income indicators are relatively low. The bonds benefit from strong legal provisions including a 1.25x rate covenant and a MADS-funded debt service reserve.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the authority's position as the primary utility provider for its large service area centered on the City of Tulsa (Aa1 stable), coupled with timely rate increases, will result in continued positive operating performance and a manageable debt profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Improved underlying local economy and materially higher resident incomes

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant and sustained draws on liquidity

- Substantial increase in debt

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2022A bonds are secured by a first lien on the net revenues of the water system and a lien on the net revenues of the wastewater system, subordinate to the lien on the wastewater debt for the Oklahoma Water Resource Board.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to make a variety of improvements to wastewater treatment facilities and the areawide wastewater collection system.

PROFILE

The Tulsa Metropolitan Utility Authority was created for the benefit of the City of Tulsa to provide water and wastewater service. The authority's service area includes all areas in the corporate limits of the city, certain areas outside the city, and certain outlying communities. In fiscal 2021, the system had 144,785 and 132,883 water and wastewater customers respectively.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1095545. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Alexander Rawlings

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_SOUTHWEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



David Strungis

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_MIDWEST

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

