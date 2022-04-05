Moody's assigns Aa1 to University of Minnesota's (MN) Series 2022; outlook stable

New York, April 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to University of Minnesota's (MN) proposed $500 million General Obligation Taxable Bonds, Series 2022. The bonds will be issued with bullet payments with durations of 30 to 100 years. The bonds will be issued by Regents of the University of Minnesota. We have also affirmed the University's Aa1 issuer rating, the Aa1 ratings on General Obligation Bonds and a P-1 short-term rating on the university's $400 million commercial paper program supported by its own liquidity. Total debt outstanding as of June 30, 2021, including Special Purpose Revenue Bonds, was $1.4 billion. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of University of Minnesota's (UM) Aa1 issuer rating reflects its excellent brand and strategic positioning derived from its strong student and research market positions combined with ample financial resources. UM receives good support from the State of Minnesota (Aa1 positive), including payment of debt service on approximately $200 million of Special Purpose Revenue Bonds (Aa2 positive) which adds to its excellent operating environment. The university benefits from strong wealth boosted by sound fundraising and investment management. Moderate leverage is enhanced by regular amortization of a large portion of the university's debt. Offsetting challenges are relatively thin operating performance compared to peers, indirect exposure to patient care revenue and a competitive landscape which somewhat dampens enrollment prospects. The planned borrowing will increase leverage by a significant amount this year offset by lower borrowing anticipated in the future. The proposed bonds will be issued with bullet maturities, a portion or all of which could be up to 100 years which will bring greater complexity to the debt profile and treasury management.

The assignment and affirmation of the ratings on the university's revenue bonds reflects the general obligation characteristics of the pledge and the issuer rating.

The P-1 rating on the university's Commercial Paper (CP) program reflects the long term rating of the university, strong coverage by daily liquidity assets and solid treasury management including allowing no more than $175 million of CP to mature in a one week period.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of favorable student demand, tuition revenue and sponsored research trends. The outlook also incorporates longer term stable to improving EBIDA margins and debt service coverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial growth in financial resources

- Sustained, notable improvement in operating performance

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained weakening of operations and cash flow generation

- Additional net new debt without improved operating performance

LEGAL SECURITY

All General Obligation bonds and commercial paper are unconditional, direct and general obligations of the university. There are no debt service reserve funds for the bonds. The university also has special purpose revenue bonds secured by a state appropriation pledge.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used to finance or refinance capital expenditures and to pay the cost of issuance.

PROFILE

The University of Minnesota, founded in 1851, has a national market position as the state's flagship and land grant university and member of the Big Ten Academic Alliance (Big 10). One of the nation's largest research universities, total revenues were around $3.7 billion with nearly $1.2 billion of research awards for fiscal 2021. With campuses in the Twin Cities, Duluth, Morris, Crookston, and Rochester the university reported enrollment of around 66,000 headcount students for fall 2021.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1257002. The principal methodology used in the short-term rating was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1210749. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Debra Roane

Lead Analyst

Higher Education

