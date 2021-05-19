Moody's assigns Aa1 to University of Nebraska's Fac. Corps. Series 2021 bonds; outlook stable

New York, May 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an Aa1 to University of Nebraska's proposed approximately $300 million of University Facilities Program Bonds, Series 2021A and approximately $100 million of University Facilities Program Bonds, Series 2021B (Green Bonds). Both issuances will be issued through the University of Nebraska Facilities Corporation with final maturity in fiscal 2062. Moody's has also affirmed the Aa1 on certain other outstanding debt. The university has just over $1 billion of total debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and affirmation of the Aa1 ratings reflects the University of Nebraska's (UN) excellent strategic positioning as the leading provider of four-year higher education in the state, as well as its large size and scale with well diversified revenues and a member of the Big Ten Academic Alliance. Conservative fiscal management continues to produce consistent and healthy operating margins and cash flow, even as the university works through a challenging operating environment related to the coronavirus pandemic. State funding growth has resumed after some modest reductions in recent years. Additionally, through recent legislative action, the state will continue to provide steady capital support through 2062, supporting the university's proposed sizeable borrowing for deferred maintenance and facilities upgrades. The university and its affiliated foundation retain healthy levels of cash and investments and ongoing fundraising success signals good prospects for growth.

Also incorporated into the rating is the university's ongoing capital needs across its four campuses and materially rising leverage profile with the proposed debt issuance. While the Lincoln campus has an expansive national and international student draw with strong demand, demographic pressures in the region are more prevalent at the regional campuses, challenging university-wide enrollment stability. Favorably, the university has no exposure to a defined benefit pension plan, additionally providing flexibility to absorb currently rising leverage. Other factors incorporated into the rating include increasing competition for research funding as well as macroeconomic factors that may challenge state funding.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that UN will maintain positive operations and good cash flow to service its rising debt obligations. It also incorporates limited debt borrowing over the next several years with carefully managed capital plans that will be supported by specific funding sources.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Expansion of scale and scope, with strengthened strategic positioning reflected in increasing geographically diverse student demand, enhanced research, and growing philanthropy

- Significant growth of cash and investments relative to debt and operations

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained erosion of cash flow with debt service coverage below 2x

- Meaningful increase in leverage without commensurate growth in financial reserves and funding sources

- Deterioration of the state's credit quality or financial support

LEGAL SECURITY

University of Nebraska Facilities Corporation (UNFC) bonds are payable solely from payments made by the Board of Regents of the University of Nebraska. The board's lease payments are an absolute and unconditional obligation, payable from legally Available Funds. UN will have approximately $1.3 billion of outstanding UNFC bonds, including the Facilities Bonds, Series 2021A & B. The university had approximately $2.3 billion in legally Available Funds as of June 30, 2020, providing almost 2x coverage of UNFC debt. There is no debt service reserve fund.

The proposed Series 2021A and 2021B bonds, along with the outstanding Series 2017A and 2018 bonds are additionally payable from the state appropriation that supports debt service on the obligations, expected to be $18 million annually through final maturity in 2062.

UN has an additional $17 million of Nebraska Utility Corporation, or NUCorp debt backed by legally Available Funds, which includes tuition and unrestricted cash balances

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2021A & B bonds will be used to pay the costs of various capital improvements on the university's campuses and pay the costs of issuance. The Series 2021B bonds will seek Green Bond designation as the proceeds will be applied towards environmentally sustainable projects.

PROFILE

The University of Nebraska, established in 1869, is the land grant and flagship university for the state and a member of the prestigious Big Ten Academic Alliance. The university has four campuses, with academic campuses in Lincoln, Omaha, and Kearney and a medical center in Omaha. The Lincoln campus serves as the state's flagship and land grant university, while the Omaha campus is the second largest university in the state. The university is large, with nearly 52,000 headcount enrollment in fall 2020 and $2.2 billion of operating revenue in fiscal 2020.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

