Moody's assigns Aa1 to University of Pennsylvania's (PA) $300 million Taxable Bonds, Series 2020A; outlook stable

New York, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to the proposed $300 million University of Pennsylvania, PA's Taxable Bonds, Series 2020A with a single maturity in 2050. Moody's maintains Aa1 and Aa1/VMIG 1 ratings on approximately $1.6 billion of prior debt of the university's academic component. The outlook is stable. The University of Pennsylvania Health System debt is separately secured and carries a long term rating of Aa3 with a stable outlook.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment of the Aa1 rating incorporates the University of Pennsylvania's (Penn) excellent market position as a premier comprehensive educational, healthcare and research institution. Superior student demand and philanthropic support along with strong fiscal discipline drive healthy operating performance across the diversified revenue base. The significant scale of the consolidated operations - projected at around $11.3 billion in the current fiscal year 2020 - has contributed to income and wealth growth surpassing peers. The substantial roughly $17 billion of total cash and investments also indicates Penn's strong fundraising capabilities.

Further supporting the university's superior credit quality is a highly integrated fiscal planning framework. This framework, along with well-defined treasury and investment processes, will enable Penn to effectively manage its various bullet maturity debt which is increasingly backloaded. Over the course of fiscal 2020, total consolidated pro forma debt for the academic and health system components of $4.6 billion increased $1.2 billion. Even with that increase, the university's consolidated leverage profile remains favorable to peer institutions, with total debt to operating revenue of a manageable 0.4x.

These strengths are tempered by the high concentration of patient care revenues derived from the University of Pennsylvania Health System (UPHS). Patient care revenues will remain above 60% of consolidated operating revenues. Further, both Penn and UPHS are highly capital intensive and will continue to have ongoing capital investment needs that will drive future debt issuance.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has created dislocation across industries and geographies, triggering urgent challenges for many businesses and organizations to address. Favorable revenue diversity and budgetary discipline will aid Penn's operating performance over the coming year. Management's planning discipline includes multiple scenarios with various revenue and expense adjustments. Current guidance for fiscal years 2020 and 2021 shows an operating cash flow margin of around 8%. While down from the 11% margin in 2019, these results will generate close to 3x debt service coverage given then university's favorable leverage profile.

The Aa1/VMIG1 rating additionally incorporates the university's strong treasury management, superior liquidity position relative to the modest amount of variable rate debt and long term credit quality. Daily discounted liquidity of over $900 million is reported as of May 31, 2020 at the academic component, covering demand debt by over 12x.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook incorporates our expectations that consolidated operating cash flow performance will remain sound, debt levels are consistent with capital planning forecasts, and superior fundraising trends are maintained.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Substantial increase in spendable financial resources relative to debt and expenses

- Material increase of revenue diversity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Weakening of the health system's credit profile, including a sustained period of margin contraction

- Material reduction in university operating performance or liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

The Taxable Bonds, Series 2020A and parity debt are an unsecured general obligation of the University of Pennsylvania which includes both the academic and health system components. UPHS has separately incurred debt secured under a Master Trust Indenture for the benefit of the enterprises comprising the health system. System indebtedness is secured solely by pledged revenues of the these enterprises. University-only operating revenue was approximately $3.4 billion in fiscal 2019 compared to approximately $1.9 billion of pro-forma debt for the academic component.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2020A new-money bonds are expected to be used for general corporate purposes. Those purposes will likely include funding a portion of the academic components major capital facilities investment plan.

PROFILE

The University of Pennsylvania, located in Philadelphia, is a leading comprehensive research university comprised of twelve schools and a large health care system. Penn is the third oldest member of the prestigious Ivy League. The highly selective university enrolls approximately 23,500 full-time equivalent students in diverse programs. Greater than one-half of students are enrolled in graduate and professional programs.

UPHS consists of nine healthcare enterprises located in Philadelphia and surrounding suburbs, central Pennsylvania, and New Jersey with the recent acquisition of Princeton HealthCare System. UPHS also includes a faculty plan, community based physicians and hospice care facility. In total, the obligated group has 3,130 licensed beds at their acute care, women's health and behavioral health facilities.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

