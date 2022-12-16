Moody's assigns Aa1 to University of Utah's general revenue bonds; outlook stable

New York, December 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to University of Utah's (UU) proposed approximately $163 million of General Revenue Bonds, Series 2023A (Green Bonds), with final maturity expected to be in fiscal 2043. We also maintain a Aa1 issuer rating, Aa1 ratings on outstanding parity debt and Aa2 ratings on Research Facilities Revenue Bonds, Auxiliary and Campus Facilities System Revenue Bonds and University of Utah Hospitals and Clinics' Hospital Revenue Bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Maintenance of the Aa1 issuer rating reflects the university's excellent brand and strategic positioning as the flagship public research university of the Aaa-rated State of Utah, with large and growing enrollment. The research enterprise continues to generate solid growth and reflects the university's important role in the statewide economy. The university also benefits from its profitable and expansive healthcare enterprise and position as the sole academic medical center in the state, which continues to drive favorable consolidated operating results. Tight integration of the university and medical center, including strong management coordination and cross-pollination of board members, adds cohesion and strength to the consolidated operating entity. In addition to consistent and growing annual state appropriations, exceptional support for the university is also derived from a vibrant statewide economy, growing population and student market, tuition pricing flexibility and a moral obligation pledge on nearly all outstanding debt.

These strengths are counterbalanced by the substantial exposure to the volatility of the healthcare industry and a competitive local market for healthcare. Additionally, the student market in the broader region remains highly competitive. While pro forma direct debt will increase over 50% from fiscal 2021 with the combined issuance of the Series 2022B bonds that were issued in July 2022 and the proposed Series 2023A bonds, financial leverage still remains manageable. A large component of the financed projects are revenue generating and will be accretive to EBIDA over time. Growing student enrollment calls for expansion of student housing offerings, which could necessitate additional borrowing.

The assignment and maintenance of the Aa1 general revenue bond ratings reflects the underlying credit quality of the university and its good stewardship of the associated broad revenue pledge. The Aa2 ratings on the Prior Lien Bond system - Auxiliary and Campus Facilities System, Research Facilities and Hospital Systems - reflect the narrower revenue pledges provided under these closed indentures. The university continues to refund Prior Lien bonds when economically feasible.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that the university will continue to generate solid EBIDA, providing strong debt service coverage and contributing to preservation of unrestricted liquidity that supports a solid buffer for the university's large and growing expense base.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Substantial growth of cash and investments to cushion the quickly growing expense base

- Expanded brand demonstrated by more diversified student enrollment

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant and sustained downturn in University of Utah Hospitals and Clinics' (UUHC) financial performance that impairs the university-wide performance

- Deterioration of the state's credit profile or evidence of materially reduced state support - Sustained material decline in liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2023A bonds will be issued on parity with the prior General Revenue Bonds. Pledged Revenues are all legally available income and revenues of the university less certain income and revenues. For fiscal 2022, net General Revenues pledged for debt service were approximately $684 million. The Series 2023A bonds will have the moral obligation pledge of the State of Utah.

The pledged revenues of the Prior Lien bond systems - Auxiliary and Campus Facilities System Revenue Bonds, Research Facilities Revenue Bonds and Hospital Revenue Bonds - are included in the definition of General Revenues. However, while Prior Lien bonds remain outstanding under the prior indentures, the General Revenue system has a subordinated claim to the related revenues. For the general revenue bonds, the pledged revenues include those revenues pledged on the "stand alone" basis under each of the prior liens and additional, previously unpledged revenues.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2023A bonds will be used for multiple capital projects, with additional funding coming from the State of Utah and university reserves.

PROFILE

University of Utah is the flagship university in the State of Utah with a large enrollment base of nearly 31,000 full time equivalent students and total operating revenue of approximately $7 billion in fiscal 2022. The university also has growing research activity and serves an essential role as the state's sole academic medical center through University of Utah Hospitals and Clinics. The university offers a broad array of undergraduate, graduate and professional programs, including schools of business, law, pharmacy, health, medicine and nursing.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

