Moody's assigns Aa1 to University of Utah's revenue bonds; outlook stable

New York, May 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 to University of Utah's (UU) proposed approximately $90 million of General Revenue Bonds, Series 2020A maturing in fiscal 2041 and approximately $20 million of Federally Taxable General Revenue Bonds, Series 2020B maturing in fiscal 2032. We also maintain Aa1 ratings on approximately $767 million of outstanding General Revenue Bonds and Aa2 ratings on approximately $15 million of Research Facilities Revenue Bonds and approximately $49 million of Auxiliary and Campus Facilities System Revenue Bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and maintenance of the Aa1 reflects the university's excellent strategic positioning as the flagship public research university of the Aaa-rated State of Utah, with large and stable enrollment. The university is confronting the coronavirus pandemic from a position of financial strength, with strong fundraising, favorable cash flow and healthy state support. The university also benefits from its profitable healthcare enterprise and position as the sole academic medical center in the state. Tight integration of the university and medical center, including strong management coordination and cross-pollination of board members, adds cohesion and strength to the consolidated operating entity. These strengths are counterbalanced by substantial exposure to the volatility of the healthcare industry and a competitive local market for healthcare. Additionally, the student market in the region remains highly competitive.

Credit challenges include significant exposure to patient care revenue and a health system that is currently working through significant, but manageable revenue and cash flow loss related to the COVID-19 outbreak. Notably, the previous deferral of elective services has now been lifted and UUHC management still expects positive health system cash flow in fiscal 2020. Social risks are currently elevated for the broader university community due to the coronavirus pandemic. University management's quick reaction and assessment of the university's operations, revenue and liquidity management are key credit strengths related to governance under our ESG taxonomy.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and financial market declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the university's experienced management team and current position of financial strength will provide solid support through a period of uncertainty for most revenue streams. It also incorporates general preservation of unrestricted liquidity that provides a solid buffer for the university's large and growing expense base. As the state's flagship university, UU is likely to retain strong student demand if social distancing measures were to be extended into fall 2020 or in the event of a prolonged recessionary environment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial growth of cash and investments

- Expanded brand demonstrated by more diversified student enrollment

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant and sustained downturn in University of Utah Hospital and Clinics' (UUHC) financial performance

- Deterioration of the state's credit profile or evidence of materially reduced state support

- Sustained material decline in liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2020A and B bonds will be issued on parity with the prior General Revenue Bonds. Pledged Revenues are all legally available income and revenues of the university less certain income and revenues. For fiscal 2019, net General Revenues pledged for debt service were approximately $651 million. The series 2020A and B bonds will not have a debt service reserve fund but will have the moral obligation pledge of the State of Utah.

The pledged revenues of the Prior Lien bond systems - Auxiliary and Campus Facilities System, Research Facilities and Hospital Systems - are included in definition of General Revenues. However, while Prior Lien bonds remain outstanding under the prior indentures, the General Revenue system has a subordinated claim to the related revenues. For the general revenue bonds, the pledged revenues include those revenues pledged on the "stand alone" basis under each of the prior liens and additional, previously unpledged revenues.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2020A and B bonds will be used to purchase a currently leased facility, for which debt service is anticipated to be less than current lease payments. Additionally, the university will construct various roadways and a parking facility. Proceeds will also be used to pay the costs of issuance.

PROFILE

University of Utah is the flagship university in the State of Utah (Aaa stable) with a large enrollment base of over 28,000 full time equivalent students and total operating revenue of nearly $5.5 billion. The university also has growing research activity and serves an essential role as the state's sole academic medical center. The university offers a broad array of undergraduate, graduate and professional programs, including schools of business, law, pharmacy, health, medicine and nursing.

The hospital serves both as the clinical training site for the university's medical students as well as the provider of high-end tertiary/ quaternary clinical services. UUHC operates University Hospital, the 514-bed academic medical center; the 100-bed Huntsman Cancer Hospital; the 161-bed University Neuropsychiatric Institute, the Moran Eye Center, 13 community-based clinics, and the University Orthopaedic Center, an orthopaedic specialty center providing both inpatient and outpatient services.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

