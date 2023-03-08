Moody's assigns Aa1 to Upper Moreland Twnshp SD, PA's General Obligation Bonds, Ser. of 2023 and Ser. A of 2023; Upgrades issuer rating to Aa1

New York, March 08, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to Upper Moreland Township School District, PA's approximately $8.72 million General Obligation Bonds, Series of 2023 and $9.13 million General Obligation Bonds, Series A of 2023. Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded the district's issuer rating to Aa1 from Aa2. We have also upgraded all of the district's outstanding parity general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) debt to Aa1 from Aa2. The pledge supporting the majority of the district's rated debt is limited tax based on the limited ability of Pennsylvania school districts to increase their property tax levy above a preset index.

As of June 30, 2022, the district has roughly $62.7 million of debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The district's Aa1 issuer rating incorporates its healthy financial position, with strong liquidity and substantial reserves. The district has been able to produce healthy operating margins over the last several years given increased property tax rates and conservative expenditure management. The rating also considers the district's close proximity to Philadelphia, about 10 miles north of the city. Enrollment trends continue to strengthen, and charter pressure is minimal. The Aa1 rating also incorporates the district's slightly higher than average leverage for compared to similarly rated peers, though the district does not have plans for material new debt in the near term, so overall leverage and fixed costs should remain manageable.

Strong governance is a key credit strength and a driver of this rating action; the district has adhered to strong budget management controls, enabling material growth of fund balance over the last several years. The district has also initiated an OPEB trust as well as a debt service reserve.

The absence of distinction between the district's issuer rating and the Aa1 rating on the district's GOULT debt is based on the district's general obligation full faith and credit pledge.

The absence of distinction between the district's GOULT and GOLT ratings reflects Pennsylvania school districts' ability to apply for exceptions to the cap on property tax increases in order to cover debt service and the Commonwealth's history of granting such exceptions.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local government issuers with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained, material increase in fund balance

- Substantial growth in the district's tax base and wealth and income levels

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material decline in the district's tax base and deterioration of wealth and income levels

- Failure to maintain structurally balanced operations resulting in significant declines in reserves or cash position - Substantial increase in the debt burden beyond what is currently anticipated

USE OF PROCEEDS

Series of 2023 proceeds will be used to currently refund the district's outstanding General Obligation Bonds, Series of 2018. The Series A of 2023 bonds will be used towards renovations and improvements to existing school facilities owned by the district.

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are general obligations of the district, backed by the district's full faith credit and taxing power.

Other than the district's Series A of 2017 bonds, all of the district's rated debt is backed by its GOLT pledge, which is subject to the limits of Pennsylvania's Act 1. The district's Series A of 2017 bonds are backed by its GOULT pledge, as the bonds were issued to refund debt that was incurred prior to the implementation of Act 1 in 2006.

PROFILE

The district is located in Montgomery County (Aaa stable), about 10 miles north of Philadelphia (A2 stable). The district operates two elementary schools and two middle / senior high schools, with enrollment of 3,511 as of the 2023 school year.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

