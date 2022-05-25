Moody's assigns Aa1 to Utah's SBOA Lease Revenue Bonds, Series 2022; outlook stable

New York, May 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 to approximately $44.5 million of Utah State Building Ownership Authority's (SBOA) Lease Revenue Bonds (State Facilities Master Lease Program), Series 2022. The outlook is stable. The transaction is expected to close on June 22.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating is one notch below the state of Utah's Aaa issuer rating. The rating distinction reflects the moderate legal structure of the master lease program which includes the need for annual legislative appropriation of rental payments, and the essentiality of the assets being financed. The Aaa issuer rating reflects the state's tradition of conservative fiscal management and its robust economy. Utah has strong budgetary reserves and closely manages, and adequately funds, its relatively modest pension and other post-retirement benefits. The state's economy is diverse and growing more rapidly than the nation, drawing on a highly educated workforce.

RATING OUTLOOK

Utah's outlook is stable. The state's strong fiscal and debt management will allow it to ably navigate future economic downturns and prudently address its ongoing spending pressures, including education, transportation, and healthcare.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Not applicable - the rating is the highest possible given the subject to appropriation nature of the security

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- A downgrade of Utah's issuer rating

LEGAL SECURITY

The SBOA lease revenue bonds are paid through state appropriation. Pursuant to the indenture and the master lease, the Office of Government Operations as lessee is required to request amounts sufficient to pay base rentals in the governor's annual budget request. Base rentals are defined as an amount sufficient to pay principal and interest. The lessee's obligation to make base rental payments is absolute and unconditional, subject only to annual legislative appropriation. Lease payments are due May 1 and November 1, which provide sufficient timing to cure administrative error in advance of the May 15 and November 15 debt service payment due dates. Those dates also provide bondholders with ample protection in the event of a late state budget, relative to the July 1 start of Utah's fiscal year, although Utah historically has passed its budgets on time. SBOA as lessor assigns the rental payments to the trustee.

Bondholders are granted a security interest in the financed projects, which provides the state with strong incentive to appropriate funds for rental payments: in the event of non-appropriation, the lessee is required to vacate the facilities, which then may be re-let or sold. Facilities financed under the master lease are cross-collateralized so that failure to appropriate for any one leased facility allows the trustee to exercise that security interest against all the facilities.

The bonds will be the 33rd series issued under the master lease program's 1994 indenture, of which 10 (not including the new series) are outstanding. The program, created in 1979, is used to finance construction of a variety of state facilities, including state agency office buildings, court facilities, state university healthcare facilities, and state liquor stores.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the SBOA Series 2022 bonds will be used to finance the acquisition and construction of several liquor stores and other authorized projects.

PROFILE

Utah is the 30th most populous state, with a population of more than 3.3 million. Its 2021 GDP ranks 29th among states.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US States and Territories Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356901. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

