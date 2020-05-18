Moody's assigns Aa1 to Village of East Hampton, NY's GO Bonds

New York, May 18, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to the Village of East Hampton's (NY) Public Improvement (Serial) Bonds 2020 Series A and the Public Improvement Refunding (Serial) Bonds 2020 Series B. The bonds have anticipated par value of $1.5 million and $2 million respectively. Moody's maintains a Aa1 on the village's outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) debt and on its Issuer Rating. The Issuer Rating is equivalent to the general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating we would assign to GOULT debt of the issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 issuer rating reflects the village's solidly sized tax base and strong wealth metrics that counter the credit limitations of the village's small population. The rating assignment is also driven by the solid fiscal position that includes strong cash and reserves that we anticipate will remain consistent with the rating through the fiscal 2020. The village's reliance on property tax revenues derived from a wealthy, primarily residential base is also a key credit factor that will aid the village in maintaining stability through the downturn. The debt and retirement obligation costs are low and will remain manageable.

We consider the bonds to be GOLT because of limitations under New York State law on property tax levy increases. The lack of distinction between the GOLT rating and the Issuer Rating reflects the ability to override the property tax cap and the faith and credit pledge in support of debt service.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the Village of East Hampton. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the Village of East Hampton changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Material increased of full valuation and population

-Maintenance of operating balance resulting in continued reserve growth

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Significant deterioration of the socioeconomic profile

-Sustained operating deficits resulting in material reduction of cash and reserves

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by the city's full faith and credit supported by its pledge to levy ad valorem property taxes to pay debt service as limited by New York State's Property Tax Cap-Legislation (Chapter 97 (Part A) of the Laws of the State of New York, 2011).

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the Series A bonds will be used to construct a fire protection and ambulance facility. Proceeds of the Series B bonds will be used to refund all or portions of the 2008 GOLT bonds and the 2013 GOLT bonds.

PROFILE

The village encompasses approximately 8 square miles on the south fork of eastern Long Island approximately 100 miles east of Manhattan. The southern boundary is the Atlantic Ocean upon which the Village has frontage of approximately four miles, with five protected beaches. Approximately two-thirds of the Village is zoned for two-acre minimum residential homes. The village provides police, fire and ambulance services and is one of the main shopping and commercial areas of eastern Long Island.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

