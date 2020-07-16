Moody's assigns Aa1 to Virginia Port Authority's Commonwealth Port Fund Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A&B; outlook stable

New York, July 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1 ratings to the Virginia Port Authority's $52.8 million Commonwealth Port Fund Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A (Taxable) and $21.1 million Commonwealth Port Fund Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020B (AMT). The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating on the Virginia Port Authority's (VPA) Commonwealth Port Fund (CPF) revenue bonds reflects the obligation of the Commonwealth of Virginia (Aaa stable) to make a sum sufficient appropriation from legally available funds to pay debt service on the bonds should CPF revenue be insufficient. The one-notch distinction in the rating from the commonwealth's general obligation rating incorporates the essential nature of the projects financed by the bonds and the moderately strong legal structure, including the risk of non-appropriation.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Virginia. However, the situation surrounding the coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Virginia changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The VPA CPF revenue bonds carry the stable outlook of the Commonwealth of Virginia. Virginia's stable outlook is based on its strong governance and financial management structure as well as significant federal government support that will help the commonwealth address budgetary imbalances resulting from the coronavirus outbreak.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Given that the bonds are rated based on the state's Aaa rating and notched one off the state's rating due to the risk of non-appropriation, an upgrade is unlikely

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- A downgrade of the Commonwealth of Virginia's rating

- Non-appropriation of needed funds for debt service

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured primarily by CPF revenue. Since inception and through June 30, 2020, the CPF had been allocated 4.2% of the revenue deposited into the Transportation Trust Fund (TTF), which included retail sales and use taxes, motor vehicle sales and use taxes, motor fuels taxes and motor vehicle registration fees. CPF revenue has increased at a compound annual growth rate of 2.5% from fiscal 2015 to 2019. Pro forma maximum annual debt service coverage on CPF revenue bonds is 2.4 times based on fiscal 2019 CPF revenue.

The 2020 Virginia General Assembly passed legislation that changed the percentage allocated to the CPF from the TTF to 2.5% from 4.2%, subject to transition funding levels in fiscal 2021 through 2023. The legislation, which went into effect on July 1, 2020, also changed the composition and funding levels of various revenue sources for the TTF. The legislative changes are expected to result in a net increase in CPF receipts because of an increase in revenue sources allocated to the TTF. The funding changes do not affect the ultimate security for the bonds.

Pursuant to the bond resolution, VPA has covenanted to include in the authority's budget that is submitted to the governor a request for a sum sufficient appropriation to pay debt service on the CPF bonds first from legally available funds of the TTF and then from the General Fund should CPF revenue be insufficient. The sum sufficient appropriation by the General Assembly provides direct access to the resources of the commonwealth's TTF and General Fund to make up any deficiency in debt service, which is the basis for the CPF revenue bond rating that is one notch below the commonwealth's general obligation rating. Although it has no legal obligation to do so, the General Assembly has a strong incentive to appropriate in the case of a deficiency because of the continuing need for issuance under this program to support the capital funding needs of VPA.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2020 bonds will be used to refund certain outstanding maturities of Series 2012B&C and Series 2015 CPF revenue bonds for estimated net present value savings of $5.3 million or about 8.0% of the refunded bonds with no extension of final maturity.

PROFILE

Virginia is the twelfth largest state by population (8.5 million people in 2019) and the thirteenth largest state by GDP ($554.2 billion in 2019 current dollars). VPA is a political subdivision of the commonwealth and is responsible for fostering and stimulating the shipment of cargoes and commerce through the ports of Virginia. VPA is governed by a 13-member Board of Commissioners consisting of the state treasurer, the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, and 11 members appointed by the governor.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Pisei Chea

Lead Analyst

State Ratings

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Nicholas Samuels

Additional Contact

State Ratings

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

