Moody's assigns Aa1 to Virginia's Educational Facilities Revenue Bonds, Series 2022A&B; outlook stable

New York, April 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1 ratings to the Commonwealth of Virginia's $553.9 million Educational Facilities Revenue Bonds, (21st Century College and Equipment Programs), Series 2022A and $48.2 million Educational Facilities Federally Taxable Revenue Bonds, (21st Century College and Equipment Programs), Series 2022B, to be issued by the Virginia College Building Authority (VCBA). We maintain Aa1 ratings on approximately $5.1 billion of outstanding Educational Facilities Revenue Bonds (21st Century College and Equipment Programs) issued by VCBA. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating on VCBA's Educational Facilities Revenue Bonds reflects the obligation of the Commonwealth of Virginia (Aaa stable) to make payments from funds appropriated by the General Assembly. Security rests with the continued willingness of the commonwealth to make payments in amounts sufficient to meet debt service requirements as they come due. The one-notch distinction in the rating from the commonwealth's issuer rating incorporates the essential nature of the projects financed by the bonds and the moderately strong legal structure, including the risk of non-appropriation.

RATING OUTLOOK

The VCBA Educational Facilities Revenue Bonds carry the stable outlook of the Commonwealth of Virginia. Virginia's stable outlook is based on healthy revenue performance and structurally balanced operations that will continue as a result of the commonwealth's strong governance and financial management structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Given that the bonds are rated based on the commonwealth's Aaa issuer rating and notched once off the commonwealth's rating because of the risk of non-appropriation, an upgrade is unlikely

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- A downgrade of the Commonwealth of Virginia's issuer rating

- Non-appropriation of needed funds for debt service

LEGAL SECURITY

Bondholder security is provided by the General Assembly's biennial appropriations to the VCBA pursuant to the master indenture and a payment agreement with the Treasury Board. The Series 2022A&B bonds are the fifty-first and fifty-second series of bonds issued under the master indenture, which is a continuing, irrevocable pledge of the funds appropriated to VCBA for debt repayment. The General Assembly makes a single appropriation to the Treasury Board for commonwealth debt, including VCBA's bonds, other subject-to-appropriation debt, and the commonwealth's general obligation bonds.

Debt service payment dates of August 1 and February 1 provide a sufficient buffer against a potentially late budget (the state's fiscal year starts July 1). Debt service payments are subject only to the risk of non-appropriation by the General Assembly. If the legislature fails to appropriate sufficient funds, or if an event of default exists, bondholders have no mortgage or security interest on the facilities financed, and legal remedies do not include taking the facilities. There is no debt service reserve fund. Although there is no legal obligation to appropriate, the General Assembly has a strong incentive to do so because of the continuing need for issuance under this and other programs to support capital funding needs for public facilities. Because all debt service appropriations are considered by the legislature in one budget action, the probability of non-appropriation is low. Both the limited nature of the state's payment obligation and the use of bond proceeds for state projects approved by the legislature contribute to the rating assigned.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2022A&B bonds will be used to finance capital projects and acquire equipment for various public higher education institutions within the commonwealth.

PROFILE

Virginia is the twelfth largest state by population (8.6 million people in 2021) and the thirteenth largest state by GDP ($591.9 billion in 2021 current dollars). VCBA is a political subdivision of the commonwealth that is authorized to issue bonds to finance capital projects and acquire equipment for public higher education institutions within the commonwealth. The authority is governed by an eleven-member board comprised of the state treasurer, the state comptroller, the director of the Department of Planning and Budget of the Commonwealth, the executive director of the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, and seven appointments by the governor.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US States and Territories Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1299298. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Pisei Chea

Lead Analyst

State Ratings

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Nicholas Samuels

Additional Contact

State Ratings

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

