Moody's assigns Aa1 to Virginia's Educational Facilities Revenue Bonds, Series 2023A; outlook stable

New York, January 05, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to the Commonwealth of Virginia's $128.8 million Educational Facilities Revenue Bonds (Public Higher Education Financing Program), Series 2023A, to be issued by the Virginia College Building Authority (VCBA). We maintain Aa1 ratings on approximately $1.4 billion of outstanding Educational Facilities Revenue Bonds (Public Higher Education Financing Program) issued by VCBA. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating on VCBA's Educational Facilities Revenue Bonds (Public Higher Education Financing Program) reflects the strength of the pledged revenue for repayment of the bonds, including general fund appropriations made by the Commonwealth of Virginia (Aaa stable) to participating public higher education institutions. Security rests with the continued willingness of the commonwealth to make appropriations to participating institutions, which in turn make payments on institutional notes that are used to pay bonded debt service. The one-notch distinction in the rating from the commonwealth's issuer rating incorporates the essential nature of the projects financed by the bonds and the moderately strong legal structure, including the risk of non-appropriation.

RATING OUTLOOK

The VCBA Educational Facilities Revenue Bonds carry the stable outlook of the Commonwealth of Virginia. Virginia's stable outlook is based on healthy revenue performance and structurally balanced operations that will continue as a result of the commonwealth's strong governance and financial management structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

-Given that the bonds are rated based on the commonwealth's Aaa issuer rating and notched once off the commonwealth's issuer rating because of the risk of non-appropriation, an upgrade is unlikely

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

-A downgrade of the Commonwealth of Virginia's issuer rating

-Non-appropriation of needed funds for debt service

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by payments made by each participating public higher education institution on the institutional notes that they issue and which the VCBA will acquire, pursuant to a loan agreement between VCBA and each institution. Pledged revenue includes substantially all revenue of the institution, including commonwealth general fund appropriations, tuition, fees and grants. All pledged revenue of each institution is subject to biennial appropriation by the General Assembly. Security rests with the continued willingness of the commonwealth to make appropriations to participating institutions.

The obligation of the participating institutions to make payments on their institutional notes equal to debt service on the bonds is absolute and unconditional, regardless of the condition or viability of the facilities financed. Institutions may issue additional notes subject to authorization by the governor and General Assembly and with approval of the commonwealth's Treasury Board prior to issuance.

Under the indenture, each institution is responsible for payment on their respective institutional note and such payment cannot be used to secure the payment of another institution's institutional notes. Future institutional notes will be on parity with any outstanding institutional notes. Under the loan agreement, a default on any institutional note that is not avoided through the intercept mechanism described below would result in the default of all outstanding parity bonds.

The program draws additional strength from a strong intercept mechanism, designed to provide full and timely payment on the bonds in the event of a default on an institutional note by a participating higher education institution. Loan payments derived from each institution are assigned by VCBA to the trustee and deposited into the bond fund and interest fund 15 days prior to the debt service payment dates (March 1 and September 1). If any institution fails to make a payment on time, the commonwealth's comptroller is required to immediately pay to bondholders the amount due from any general fund or non-general fund appropriation due to the institution. Should a participating institution trigger the intercept provision, the comptroller is additionally directed to make all future loan payments to the VCBA on the institution's behalf for the remaining life of the debt.

No security interest is granted in the facilities financed. In the event of default or non-appropriation, bondholder legal remedies do not include taking and reletting the facilities. There is no debt service reserve.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2023A bonds will be used to finance the costs of capital projects at various public higher education institutions in the commonwealth.

PROFILE

Virginia is the twelfth largest state by population (8.7 million people in 2022) and the thirteenth largest state by GDP ($605 billion in 2021 current dollars). VCBA is a political subdivision of the commonwealth that is authorized to issue bonds to finance capital projects and acquire equipment for public higher education institutions within the commonwealth. The authority is governed by an eleven-member board comprised of the state treasurer, the state comptroller, the director of the Department of Planning and Budget of the Commonwealth, the executive director of the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, and seven appointments by the governor.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US States and Territories Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356901. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Pisei Chea

Lead Analyst

State Ratings

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Emily Raimes

Additional Contact

State Ratings

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

