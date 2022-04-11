Moody's assigns Aa1 to Virginia's School Financing Bonds Series 2022A; outlook stable

New York, April 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to the Commonwealth of Virginia's $288 million School Financing Bonds (1997 Resolution) Series 2022A, to be issued by the Virginia Public School Authority (VPSA). We maintain Aa1 ratings on approximately $2.3 billion of outstanding School Financing Bonds (1997 Resolution) issued by VPSA. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating on VPSA's School Financing Bonds reflects the obligation of the Commonwealth of Virginia (Aaa stable) to make payments from funds appropriated by the General Assembly. Security rests with the continued willingness of the commonwealth to make payments in amounts sufficient to meet debt service requirements as they come due. The one-notch distinction in the rating from the commonwealth's issuer rating incorporates the essential nature of the projects financed by the bonds and the moderately strong legal structure, including the risk of non-appropriation.

RATING OUTLOOK

VPSA's School Financing Bonds carry the stable outlook of the Commonwealth of Virginia. Virginia's stable outlook is based on healthy revenue performance and structurally balanced operations that will continue as a result of the commonwealth's strong governance and financial management structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Given that the bonds are rated based on the commonwealth's Aaa issuer rating and notched once off the commonwealth's rating because of the risk of non-appropriation, an upgrade is unlikely

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- A downgrade of the Commonwealth of Virginia's issuer rating

- Non-appropriation of needed funds for debt service

LEGAL SECURITY

The program's local school bonds are structured to make debt service payments two weeks before the February 1 and August 1 payment dates of VPSA debt, providing a window during which state officials can implement the state aid intercept provision in case of a locality's default. Upon notification of a default on a local bond (which has never occurred), the state comptroller is directed to withhold payments to the locality, including funds appropriated to it by the General Assembly for any and all purposes. In such an instance, payment on the local school bonds effectively becomes a loan for which the commonwealth is repaid through retention of the locality's state aid. Given this structure and the program's mechanics, the intercept would provide for timely payment of debt service, if called upon.

If the intercept mechanism fails to pay debt service, the 1997 resolution contemplates that biennially the General Assembly will appropriate to the VPSA a sum sufficient to cover debt service costs. The commonwealth's Literary Fund is the primary source of the payment, followed by the General Fund, both of which provide substantial resources to pay the debt service. While the General Assembly is not legally obligated to appropriate, the VPSA pledged in the 1997 resolution to request each year that the governor's budget bill includes an appropriation to cover total annual debt service due, and the legislature has made such a sum sufficient appropriation in every enacted budget since then; this appropriation is the basis for the rating assigned.

The commonwealth's general obligations have been rated Aaa since 1938. Although it has no legal obligation to do so, the General Assembly has a strong incentive to appropriate because of the continuing need for issuance under this program to support the capital funding needs of public schools. The sum sufficient appropriation is a prerequisite for the issuance of additional bonds. Therefore, failure to appropriate would halt any further program financing of local school capital projects. Because of these factors, we expect that the General Assembly will continue to make biennial appropriations to the VPSA sufficient for it to pay annual debt service coming due during that period.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2022A bonds will be used to finance capital projects for public schools in various localities across the commonwealth as well as refund for savings certain outstanding obligations of various localities that originally financed public school projects.

PROFILE

Virginia is the twelfth largest state by population (8.6 million people in 2021) and the thirteenth largest state by GDP ($591.9 billion in 2021 current dollars). VPSA is an agency of the commonwealth that is authorized to provide financing to cities and counties for capital construction of primary and secondary schools. The authority is governed by an eight-member board comprised of the state treasurer, the state comptroller, the superintendent of public instruction, and five appointments by the governor.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US States and Territories Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1299298. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

