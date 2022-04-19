Moody's assigns Aa1 to Virginia's School Technology and Security Notes, Series X; outlook stable

New York, April 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to the Commonwealth of Virginia's $63.1 million School Technology and Security Notes, Series X, to be issued by the Virginia Public School Authority (VPSA). We maintain Aa1 ratings on approximately $124.7 million of outstanding School Technology and Security Notes issued by VPSA. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating on VPSA's School Technology and Security Notes reflects the obligation of the Commonwealth of Virginia (Aaa stable) to make payments from funds appropriated by the General Assembly. Security rests with the continued willingness of the commonwealth to make payments in amounts sufficient to meet debt service requirements as they come due. The one-notch distinction in the rating from the commonwealth's general obligation rating incorporates the essential nature of the projects financed by the bonds and the moderately strong legal structure, including the risk of non-appropriation.

RATING OUTLOOK

The VPSA School Technology and Security Notes carry the stable outlook of the Commonwealth of Virginia. Virginia's stable outlook is based on healthy revenue performance and structurally balanced operations that will continue as a result of the commonwealth's strong governance and financial management structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Given that the bonds are rated based on the commonwealth's Aaa issuer rating and notched once off the commonwealth's rating because of the risk of non-appropriation, an upgrade is unlikely

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- A downgrade of the Commonwealth of Virginia's issuer rating

- Non-appropriation of needed funds for debt service

LEGAL SECURITY

Revenue from the commonwealth's Literary Fund is the first source for payment of debt service on the notes, subject to appropriation by the General Assembly. The Literary Fund is a permanent school fund established by Virginia's constitution and is funded with constitutionally dedicated receipts from criminal fines and forfeitures, abandoned property, unclaimed lottery prizes, as well as income from the investment of those funds and interest payments on loans made to localities from the fund.

Literary Fund revenue can vary widely and be difficult to forecast. For example, over the past ten years from fiscal 2012 to 2021, debt service coverage has varied between 2.3 times and 6.8 times. The latter reflects fiscal 2015 Literary Fund coverage of debt service on all outstanding VPSA educational technology and security equipment notes. Debt service coverage decreased to 2.3 times in fiscal 2021 as Literary Fund revenue softened to $158 million mainly because of declines in unclaimed property revenue. Based on November 2021 projections, total Literary Fund revenue is expected to increase by over 80% to $286 million in fiscal 2022, which would provide 4.1 times debt service coverage, including estimated debt service for the current issue.

Pursuant to a memorandum of understanding between the Virginia Department of Education (DOE) and VPSA, by November 1 of each year, the DOE agrees to notify the governor and the director of the Department of Planning and Budget of the amount of debt service due in the next fiscal year. The DOE also agrees to use its best efforts to have an appropriation from the Literary Fund equal to the debt service amount included in the governor's budget request. Further, the DOE agrees to request a General Fund appropriation in an amount sufficient to cover debt service should there be a Literary Fund shortfall.

According to the notes resolution, VPSA similarly covenants to use its best efforts to have the governor include those appropriations in any biennial or supplemental budget request. The current appropriations act includes both the Literary Fund and sum sufficient General Fund appropriations. The Literary Fund is also a source of backup appropriation for VPSA's 1997 Resolution pooled school financing bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series X notes will be used to make grants to various school divisions of localities within the commonwealth for the purpose of establishing a computer-based instructional and testing system, increasing high-speed internet connectivity and financing the costs of security equipment.

PROFILE

Virginia is the twelfth largest state by population (8.6 million people in 2021) and the thirteenth largest state by GDP ($591.9 billion in 2021 current dollars). VPSA is an agency of the commonwealth that is authorized to provide financing to cities and counties for capital construction of primary and secondary schools. The authority is governed by an eight-member board comprised of the state treasurer, the state comptroller, the superintendent of public instruction, and five appointments by the governor.

