Moody's assigns Aa1 to Virginia's Transportation Capital Projects Revenue and Refunding Bonds, Series 2022; outlook stable

New York, January 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to the Commonwealth of Virginia's $252.5 million Transportation Capital Projects Revenue and Refunding Bonds, Series 2022, to be issued through the Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB). The bonds are expected to price February 8. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating reflects the obligation of the Commonwealth of Virginia (Aaa stable) to make payments from funds appropriated by the General Assembly. Payment on the bonds rests with the continued willingness of the commonwealth to make payments in amounts sufficient to meet debt service requirements as they come due. The one-notch distinction in the rating from the commonwealth's general obligation rating incorporates the essential nature of the projects financed by the bonds and the moderately strong legal structure, including the risk of non-appropriation.

RATING OUTLOOK

The bonds carry the stable outlook of the Commonwealth of Virginia. Virginia's stable outlook is based on healthy revenue performance and structurally balanced operations that will continue as a result of the commonwealth's strong governance and financial management structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Given that the bonds are rated based on the state's Aaa rating and notched once off the state's rating due to the risk of non-appropriation, an upgrade is unlikely.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- A downgrade of the Commonwealth of Virginia's rating

- Non-appropriation of needed funds for debt service

LEGAL SECURITY

Payment on the bonds rests with the commonwealth's continued willingness to appropriate sufficient funds to meet debt service requirements. Pursuant to a payment agreement, CTB, the state treasury board, and the state secretary of finance are obligated to use their best efforts to have the governor include sufficient appropriations in each budget for payment of CTB debt service and have the General Assembly appropriate the amounts requested by the governor.

Debt service on the bonds is expected to be appropriated first from the Priority Transportation Fund (PTF), a special non-reverting fund within the Transportation Trust Fund (TTF). Until fiscal 2021 the PTF received defined amounts of insurance taxes, motor fuels taxes and investment income. Going forward it will receive 10.5% of the TTF's revenues, which are a broader than the PTF's prior revenues: a portion of the state's retail sales tax, motor vehicle sales taxes, motor fuels taxes, vehicle registration fees, a portion of state recordation taxes and investment income. The PTF will also receive revenue in excess of the official forecast of allocations to the Highway Maintenance and Operating Fund and certain other smaller revenue sources.

CTB has a policy to structure bond repayments so that PTF revenues alone provide at least 1.15 times coverage on Transportation Capital Projects Revenue Bonds debt service. All monies deposited into the PTF must be used for debt service first before any other expense. Remaining PTF funds stay in the fund after designated expenditures are paid.

Including all debt supported by the TTF (the transportation capital projects bonds, certain other specific program bonds and GARVEEs) minimum debt service coverage is projected to be a healthy 4.9 times. The commonwealth also has the flexibility to transfer or allocate from other appropriated funds, as necessary, including monies from the General Fund.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the bonds will be used to refund outstanding transportation capital bonds for savings and to help finance various transportation projects around the state.

PROFILE

Virginia is the twelfth largest state by population (8.6 million people in 2020) and the thirteenth largest state by GDP ($551.8 billion in 2020 current dollars). The Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) was created in 1950 and is responsible for policies regarding Virginia's highway system and transportation needs. CTB is governed by a 17-member board comprised of the state Secretary of Transportation, the Commissioner of Highways, the director of the Department of Rail and Public Transportation and 14 appointments by the governor. CTB governs the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), an agency of the state.

