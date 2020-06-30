Moody's assigns Aa1 to Walnut Valley USD, CA's Election of 2016 Ser. B GO Bonds; outlook stable

New York, June 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to Walnut Valley Unified School District, CA's $47.9 million Election of 2016 General Obligation Bonds, Series B. Moody's maintains a Aa1 rating on approximately $167.8 million in outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa1 rating reflects the district's large and growing tax base, strong resident wealth and income measures, and its central location the City of Los Angeles (Aa2 stable) metro area. The rating incorporates the district's strong financial position bolstered by its "District of Choice" designation which supports a relatively stable enrollment trend. The district's debt is somewhat elevated for the rating level and it will increase incrementally in the coming years as the district exhausts its remaining general obligation (GO) bond authorization. Overall the district's debt, pension and other post-employment benefit (OPEB) burdens are manageable.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Walnut Valley USD. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects our view that the district's financial position will remain healthy and adequate for the rating category over the near term supported by management's trend of conservative budgeting and bolstered by its "district of choice" designation.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING
Trend of operational surpluses supporting sustained growth to reserves
Material growth to tax base
Meaningful increase in resident wealth and incomes
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Deterioration in the district's financial position
Sharp tax base contraction
LEGAL SECURITY
The GO bonds are secured by the levy of ad valorem taxes, unlimited as to rate or amount, upon all taxable property within the district. Los Angeles County levies, collects and disburses the portion of the taxes restricted for bond debt service directly to the paying agent on behalf of the district.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Bond proceeds will be used to finance construction of a gymnasium, music buildings and various other new construction projects.
PROFILE
Walnut Valley Unified School District encompasses 21.5 square miles of Los Angeles County (Aa1 stable), approximately 25 miles from downtown Los Angeles. The district services portions of the cities of Walnut, Diamond Bar, West Covina, and Industry, and neighboring unincorporated areas and having an estimated population of 57,671. The district operates nine elementary schools, three middle schools, two comprehensive high schools, and one continuation high school with estimated enrollment of 13,783 in fiscal 2020.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
