Moody's assigns Aa1 to Walnut Valley USD, CA's Election of 2016 Series C GOULT Bonds; outlook stable

New York, May 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1 ratings to Walnut Valley Unified School District, CA's Election of 2016 General Obligation Bonds, Series C (Federally Tax-Exempt), expected to be issued in the amount of $61.2 million. Moody's maintains a Aa2 issuer rating and Aa1 ratings on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Post-issuance the district will have $276.3 million in total debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the district's large, growing economy centrally located within the City of Los Angeles (Aa2 stable) metro area and above-average resident income and wealth levels. The rating incorporates the district's healthy financial position, bolstered by conservative budgeting and ample liquidity. The rating considers ongoing enrollment declines that will pressure near term budgets, however its "District of Choice" designation provides a stable influx of enrollment from outside the district. Finally, the rating reflects the district's overall elevated leverage, and pension obligations, in common with other California school districts, that will remain a financial pressure.

The Aa1 rating on the district's GOULT bonds is one notch higher than the district's issuer rating. The one notch distinction reflects California school district GO bond security features that include the physical separation through a "lockbox" for pledged property tax collections and a security interest created by statute.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our view that the district's financial position will remain healthy and adequate over the near term supported by management's trend of conservative budgeting and bolstered by its "district of choice" designation.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

Sustained growth in reserves and liquidity

Material economic growth supporting increases in resident income and wealth

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Deterioration in the district's financial position

Worsening enrollment declines that pressure financial performance

LEGAL SECURITY

The GO bonds are secured by the levy of ad valorem taxes, unlimited as to rate or amount, upon all taxable property within the district. Los Angeles County levies, collects and disburses the portion of the taxes restricted for bond debt service directly to the paying agent on behalf of the district.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Series C bond proceeds will be used to finance various modernization projects, and construction of an athletic complex, library, music building and various other new construction projects.

PROFILE

Walnut Valley Unified School District encompasses 21.5 square miles of Los Angeles County (Aa1 stable), approximately 30 miles from downtown Los Angeles. The district services portions of the cities of Walnut, Diamond Bar, West Covina and Industry and neighboring unincorporated areas and having an estimated population of 57,808. The district operates nine elementary schools, three middle schools, two comprehensive high schools and one alternative high school with enrollment of 13,311 in fiscal 2021.

