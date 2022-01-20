Moody's assigns Aa1 to Washington State's COPs, Series 2022A; outlook stable

New York, January 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to the State of Washington's $25.7 million Certificates of Participation, Series 2022A (State and Local Agency Real and Personal Property). Following the issuance of the 2022A COPs, the state will have approximately $919 million similarly-secured COPs outstanding, all rated Aa1. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating on the Certificates of Participation (COPs), one notch below the Aaa rating on the state's general obligation bonds, reflects the essential nature of the property being financed and/or refinanced, the moderate legal structure and subject-to-appropriation nature of the state's payment obligations, active administration of the financing program by the state treasurer's office, and the state's established track record of making appropriation-backed payments under a variety of financing programs.

The Aaa rating on the Washington's general obligation bonds reflects its sizable financial reserves; exceptionally strong economic fundamentals driven largely by the technology sector in the Seattle (Aaa stable) metro area; above-average wealth and income levels; and strong fiscal governance practices. The state has been able to maintain strong reserves despite the recent health and economic crisis as a result of better-than-expected revenue performance. While the state's debt levels are above average, they have been declining relative to the 50-state medians, and the state's debt and pension liabilities combined, as well as its fixed costs, are comparable to medians. Frequent voter initiative activity adds budget challenges, but the legislature has broad authority to suspend voter-enacted statutes and a history of responding effectively to maintain budget balance.

RATING OUTLOOK

Washington's outlook is stable, reflecting the positive underlying fundamentals of its economy and the state's strong governance practices which will continue to support sizable reserves. Long-term liabilities are expected to remain manageable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Not applicable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- A sustained or structural weakening of the state's economy.

- Protracted structural budget imbalance and/or a shift to reliance on one-time budget solutions.

- A significant deterioration of the state's cash position.

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2022A COPs are secured by and expected to be paid from payments made by participating state and local agencies including: (1) rent payments for real property projects, and (2) installment payments for personal property.

Payments made by the state agencies are subject to appropriation by the legislature and executive order reduction by the governor. The state has never failed to make needed appropriations to meet the payment obligations for state agencies related to its COPs.

Payments made by the local agencies are secured by the full faith and credit of the local agencies, effectively general obligation, limited tax obligations. In the event any local agency fails to make its scheduled payment, the state treasurer is obligated to make the payment on behalf of the local agency using state funds; such state payments, if necessary, are subject to appropriation by the legislature and executive order reduction by the governor. The treasurer is further obligated to withhold an amount equal to the payment advance from the local agency's share of state aid, to the extent legally permissible. No local agency has ever failed to make a payment obligation related to state-issued COPs.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2022A COPs will finance the costs of acquisition, construction, and/or remodeling of certain real and personal property for participating state and local agencies.

PROFILE

Washington is the thirteenth largest state by population, at 7.8 million. Its state gross domestic product is tenth largest, at $618.7 billion. The population is relatively wealthy, with per capita personal income equal to 114.5% of the US level and a poverty rate in the bottom third among states.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments Methodology published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1298498. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Xing Chen Zhu

Lead Analyst

State Ratings

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

405 Howard Street

Suite 300

San Francisco 94105

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Nicholas Samuels

Additional Contact

State Ratings

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

