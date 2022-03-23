Moody's assigns Aa1 to Washington University's (MO) Series 2022 bonds; outlook stable

New York, March 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 to Washington University's (MO) proposed up to $1 billion of new revenue bonds issued under one of, or a combination of the following two structures: Taxable Educational Facilities Revenue Bonds (The Washington University) Series 2022A issued through the Missouri State Health and Educational Facilities Authority and Taxable Bonds, Series 2022 issued through Washington University (MO). Moody's also affirms the outstanding Aa1 issuer and revenue bond ratings as well as the VMIG 1 short-term ratings. The outlook is stable. The university has pro forma debt of about $3.4 billion.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Washington University's Aa1 issuer rating reflects its excellent brand and strategic positioning, strong financial profile, and highly effective institutional leadership. The prominent national reputations of the educational, clinical, and research enterprises contribute to excellent revenue diversity and a substantial $4 billion revenue base. Outsized fiscal 2021 investment returns boosted total cash and investments to a vast $16.6 billion providing for strong coverage of adjusted debt and expenses. A mix of prudent endowment stewardship, strong philanthropy, and steady cash flow generation supports continued strengthening of total cash and investments. Further, disciplined financial management practices contribute to a solid operating performance with EBIDA margins consistently around 15% providing for ample coverage of debt obligations and resources for strategic reinvestment. The very strong student and patient demand, and growth in research activity, supports the education and clinical business lines in a trend of continued sound revenue growth.

The assignment and affirmation of the Aa1 on the university's revenue bonds incorporate the general obligation characteristics of the pledge without benefit of additional collateral or security.

The affirmation of the VMIG 1 portion of the ratings on the Series 2000 B, 2000 C, and 2003B bonds incorporates the structure of the standby bond purchase agreements, the short-term counterparty risk assessments of the liquidity facility banks, and the university' long-term rating.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook assumes maintenance of the university's core credit strengths including strong student and patient care demand, favorable donor support, and outsized wealth providing a substantial coverage of debt and expenses.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Materially strengthened financial reserve coverage of adjusted debt and expenses to be more in-line with Aaa peers

- Move to exceptional brand and strategic positioning driven by further gains in demand and philanthropy

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained weakening in consolidated operating performance or liquidity

- Significant increase in financial leverage or weakening in debt affordability - For the VMIG1 rating, a decline in the short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment below P-1(cr) of the various banks

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are unsecured general obligations of the university.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the proposed $1 billion of Series 2022 bonds will be used to finance a number of capital projects that will bolster educational, research, and healthcare infrastructure. Specific projects funded fully or in part by bond proceeds include 1) a new neuroscience research facility, 2) a new ambulatory cancer center, 3) an expansion to the institute of health at the school of medicine, 4) a new arts and science building, and 5) various other projects.

PROFILE

Washington University in Saint Louis is a comprehensive private university ranked among the top institutions nationally for academics and research. The university has an enrollment of over 16,000 full-time equivalent students across its undergraduate, graduate and professional schools. The Washington University medical school, the highly-regarded academic medical center affiliated with Barnes-Jewish Hospitals and St. Louis Children's Hospital, greatly broadens the scope of the school of medicine's activities, with about 100,000 inpatient discharges and 1.4 million outpatient visits and a robust and growing $576 million in NIH-awarded research for federal fiscal year 2021.

