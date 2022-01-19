Moody's assigns Aa1 to Wellesley College's (MA) revenue bonds; outlook stable

New York, January 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to Wellesley College's (MA) planned issuance of approximately $45 million of Refunding Revenue Bonds, Wellesley College Issue, Series M (2022). These fixed rate bonds are scheduled to have a final maturity in fiscal 2041. Moody's also maintains Aa1 issuer and parity debt ratings. As of June 30, 2021, the college had $456 million of total debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Maintenance of the Aa1 issuer rating reflects Wellesley College's (MA) considerable financial reserves with total cash and investments of greater than $3.3 billion providing a superior buffer for operations and debt. A history of strong donor support is expected to continue to support key initiatives and bolster wealth. Financial performance has strengthened over the last several years with strong margins produced due to sound budget management. Credit quality also incorporates strong student demand as a nationally selective undergraduate women's liberal arts college, bolstering its excellent brand and strategic positioning. These factors are counterbalanced by high financial leverage with limited additional debt capacity absent growth in EBIDA. Further, a debt structure that includes bullet maturities constrains future borrowing and adds to credit risk particularly given future capital needs.

The assignment and maintenance of the Aa1 revenue bond ratings reflects the unsecured general obligation nature of the payment obligation and the Aa1 issuer rating.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the college's strong EBIDA margins are sustainable. It incorporates the expectation that Wellesley's considerable balance sheet cushion will continue to grow through fundraising and that leverage will not increase.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Substantial growth in cash and investments relative to debt and peers

- Significant improvement in debt affordability and easing of the size of debt relative to the college's budget

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Additional debt issuance absent strengthening of operating performance and growth of reserves

- Erosion of financial reserves, the primary element offsetting high leverage

- Significant weakening in financial performance and lower debt service coverage

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are unsecured general obligations of the college. There are no debt service reserve funds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used to refinance the Series 2012J bonds and to pay the cost of issuance.

PROFILE

Wellesley College is a nationally recognized elite private women's undergraduate liberal arts college in Wellesley, Massachusetts. The college has a relatively small enrollment with 2,413 full-time equivalent students in fall 2021, all of whom are undergraduates. Wellesley had $244 million of total operating revenue and $3.3 billion of total cash and investments in fiscal 2021.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Higher-Education-Methodology--PBM_1257002. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

