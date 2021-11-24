Moody's assigns Aa1 to Westchester County, NY's GO Bonds; outlook stable

New York, November 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an Aa1 rating to the Westchester County's General Obligation Bonds - 2021 Series A, 2021 Series B and 2021 Series C (Federally Taxable). The bonds have expected par values of $135.1 million (Series A), $31.2 million (Series B) and $19.4 million (Series C). We have also affirmed the county's Aa1 Issuer Rating, the Aa1 rating on the county's outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) bonds and the Aa2 appropriation lease rating. The issuer rating is equivalent to the county's hypothetical general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating; there is no debt associated with the GOULT security. The outlook has been revised to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating assignment is reflective of the county's exceptionally large tax base and economy that, even during the pandemic, continues to benefit from its location within the greater New York City metro area. The county's proximity to Manhattan has driven gains in population and housing values, which has further strengthened a resident populace with high wealth, low unemployment and poverty, and access to vast and dynamic local and nearby employment centers. The rating is also driven by the county's fiscal position, which improved materially in fiscal 2020 as a result of expenditure controls and the receipt of CARES act monies. This momentum will be continued in fiscal 2021 and 2022 as the county has received another round of federal funding and is undergoing economic growth driving revenue increases. The county's fixed costs inclusive of debt and pensions remain manageable.

The notching distinction between the Aa2 lease rating and the Aa1 Issuer Rating reflects the annual appropriation element of the rental payments that secure the lease. Westchester County's obligation to make lease rental payments, is otherwise absolute and unconditional. The lease rating is also driven by satisfactory legal provisions and essentiality of the financed projects.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the likelihood that the county will produce balanced operations in fiscal 2021 through fiscal 2022 resulting in moderate increases to cash and reserves. The prospects of the outlook also anticipates that the area economy will continue at least modest growth to help drive additional revenue increases.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Consistent operating surpluses

- Structural balance across all funds

- Material and sustained growth of cash and reserves

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantive deterioration of reserves or cash

- Inability to maintain operational balance across funds

LEGAL SECURITY

All general obligation debt is secured by a general obligation pledge as limited by New York State's legislative cap on property taxes (Chapter 97 (Part A) of the Laws of the State of New York, 2011) as well as the pledge of the county's faith and credit.

The lease revenue bonds are special obligations of the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York payable solely from revenues, defined as basic rent paid by the county pursuant to a lease agreement, and, if necessary, amounts paid by the state comptroller from specific allotments of state aid. While subject to annual appropriation, Westchester County's obligation to make lease rental payments, is otherwise absolute and unconditional.

USE OF PROCEEDS

A portion of the proceeds of the Series A Bonds will be issued to redeem at maturity $30,913,299 of Bond Anticipation Notes for Various Purposes - 2021 Series A. The remaining portion of the proceeds of the Series A Bonds, in the amount of $104,201,701 will be used to provide original or additional financing for various purposes including improvements of roads, bridges, and recreational facilities.

A portion of the proceeds of the Series B Bonds will be issued to redeem at maturity $3.3 million of Bond Anticipation Notes for Various Purposes - 2021 Series B. The remaining portion of the proceeds of the Series B Bonds, will be used to finance various capital improvements including construction, renovation upgrades, modifications, and improvements to various Sewer District treatment plants and facilities, Water District facilities or Refuse District facilities.

A portion of the proceeds of the Series C Bonds will be issued to redeem at maturity $2.9 million of Bond Anticipation Notes for Various Purposes - 2021 Series C (Federally Taxable). The remaining portion of the proceeds of the Series C Bonds will be used to finance various capital improvements including construction, renovation upgrades, modifications, and improvements to certain park assets.

PROFILE

Westchester County contains approximately 969,000 residents and 48 municipalities. The county is bordered on the south by New York City, on the east by the State of Connecticut and Long Island Sound, on the north by Putnam County and on the west by the Hudson River. The county estimates that approximately 35% of residents are employed outside of the county, primarily in New York City.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the general obligation ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. The principal methodology used in the lease ratings was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments Methodology published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1298498. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

