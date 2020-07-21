Moody's assigns Aa1 to White Plains' (NY) GOLT Bonds 2020 Series A and Series B

New York, July 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to the City of White Plains' General Obligations Public Improvement Serial Bonds, 2020 Series A and Public Improvement Refunding Serial Bonds, 2020 Series B. The bonds have anticipated par values of $11.4 million and $14.2 million, respectively. We also maintain a Aa1 issuer rating and outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) rating. The issuer rating is equivalent to the city's hypothetical general obligation unlimited tax rating (GOULT); there is no debt associated with the GOULT security. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating assignment reflects the city's solid fiscal position inclusive of cash and reserves that were stable as expected in fiscal years 2019 and 2020 and place the city in good position to continue its conservative budgeting practices and ably manage the economic uncertainty stemming from the coronavirus outbreak. The rating also reflects the city's well sized tax base, strong resident wealth and position within the greater New York City metro area economy. The city's debt burden and retirement costs are manageable though it has an above-average unfunded long-term liability.

We consider the outstanding debt to be GOLT because of limitations under New York State law on property tax levy increases. The lack of distinction between the GOLT rating and the Issuer rating reflects the city council's ability to override the property tax cap and the faith and credit pledge in support of debt service.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. White Plains is not susceptible to immediate material credit risks related to coronavirus. The longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. The situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving. If our view of the credit quality of White Plains changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that the city will continue to maintain financial operations consistent with rating as a result of cautious budget practices, a wealthy tax payer base, and an economy that remains sizeable and dynamic.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Continued growth in reserves

- Significant reduction in unfunded long-term liabilities

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to maintain structural balance, accompanied by significant declines in reserves

- Material economic weakness resulting in appreciable reduction in resident wealth or tax base contraction

LEGAL SECURITY

The 2020 bonds and outstanding GOLT bonds are secured by the city's general obligation pledge as limited by New York State's Property Tax Cap-Legislation (Chapter 97 (Part A) of the Laws of the State of New York, 2011).

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series A bonds will finance a variety of capital projects including the improvement and replacement of water/sewer infrastructure and rehabilitation of parking structures. Proceeds of the Series B bonds will be used to refund portions of existing bonds.

PROFILE

The City is located approximately 22 miles north of New York City and encompasses an area of approximately 10 square miles. The city is the seat of Westchester County government and serves as a major commuter hub as well as a suburban regional center The city's population was estimated at 58,109 by the U.S. Census Bureau's 2019 estimates.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

