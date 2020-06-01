Moody's assigns Aa1 to Wisconsin's GO bonds of 2020, Series A; outlook stable

New York, June 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to the State of Wisconsin's $219.3 million General Obligation Bonds of 2020, Series A. The bonds are expected to price on or about June 2nd. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The state's Aa1 general obligation rating reflects a well-funded pension system and limited OPEB liability, a recent history of moderate but steady economic growth, conservatively managed budgets and adequate liquidity. The state's low fixed costs - despite Wisconsin's slightly elevated debt levels - outweigh the credit challenge of the state's negative unassigned fund balances and relatively small reserves.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Wisconsin. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Wisconsin changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.
RATING OUTLOOK
The outlook for Wisconsin is stable. We expect that the state will continue its prudent budget management practices, enabling the state to weather the current economic downturn without significant impact on its credit profile.
LEGAL SECURITY
The bonds are general obligation bonds, secured by the full faith, credit and taxing power of the state of Wisconsin.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds of the General Obligation Bonds of 2020, Series A are being used for general governmental purposes; including acquisition and construction of highways, buildings, equipment and facilities for public purposes.
PROFILE
Wisconsin is a north-central state, bordered by Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and Michigan, as well as Lake Superior and Lake Michigan. Wisconsin is the twentieth largest state, with a population of 5.8 million. Its GDP ranks twenty-first among states at $347.3 billion.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING
- Established trend of recurring structural budget balance reflected in an elimination of negative unassigned GAAP fund balance
- Funding and maintenance of the budget stabilization fund to a level sufficient to provide a meaningful financial buffer in times of revenue volatility
- More robust positive economic and demographic trends
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
- Departure from prudent fiscal management practices that have aligned spending with the state's moderate economic growth
- Return to structural budget imbalance and reliance on significant non-recurring measures to address budget gap
- Significant deterioration of the state's financial position resulting in weakening of liquidity or larger GAAP-negative fund balances
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was US States and Territories published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1084466. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
