Moody's assigns Aa1 to the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California's Water Revenue Refunding Bonds 2022 Series B

New York, June 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California's Water Revenue Refunding Bonds, 2022 Series B. The bonds will be issued in the par amount of approximately $246.2 million. Moody's maintains Aa1 ratings on the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California's (MWD) approximately $2.53 billion in outstanding parity senior lien water revenue bonds. Moody's also maintains Aaa ratings on MWD's $20.2 million in outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. MWD also has $1.3 billion in outstanding subordinate lien water revenue bonds that are not rated by Moody's. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating reflects the strength and availability of MWD's water resources despite California's (Aa2 stable) severe and ongoing drought. Available water supplies account for roughly fifty percent of water use within an immense service area that includes over 300 cities across six counties within southern California and are enhanced by still strong storage levels that could withstand a multi-year drought period, helping to offset risks associated with current drought conditions. While MWD's consistent, annual rate increases have served to maintain satisfactory debt service coverage and liquidity, its water supplies remain among the lowest priced alternatives for water consumption within its service area. MWD's concerted water resource planning, which includes long-term development of additional water supplies and recent steps to address water shortages, most notably in state water project (SWP) dependent areas, will help MWD meet water demands despite the continuing drought. Mandatory conservation measures along with the availability of stored water will also help ensure adequate supplies over the intermediate term. Longer term, MWD's efforts to increase water storage, facilitate interstate agreements and develop water reuse capabilities to ensure reliable supplies in the face of climate change are indicative of its strong management practices and support the favorable rating.

MWD's multi-year planning also serves to ensure stable finances with sound debt service coverage and liquidity levels. Financial performance is enhanced by adopted policies, the availability of a rate stabilization reserve and consistent rate increases. The rating also incorporates MWD's relatively high degree of leverage, with a balanced portfolio and favorable management of variable rate obligations and swap agreements.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that MWD will maintain sound financial performance with satisfactory debt service coverage and liquidity levels despite the challenges of ongoing drought conditions that will require continued restraint on water consumption and additional investments to ensure adequate supplies for a growing population. The outlook also incorporates our expectation that MWD will continue to diversify water sources, especially for portions of its service area now reliant on state water project water.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Long-term alleviation of water supply pressure including sustained growth in stored water supply and development of alternative water reuse projects

- Material and sustained increase in debt service coverage and liquidity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Continued drought conditions that further reduce available supplies, stored water levels or adequate water resources

- Weakened debt service coverage or liquidity - Capital costs required to meet future supply or environmental requirements that significantly weaken financial performance

LEGAL SECURITY

MWD's water revenue bonds are special limited obligations payable from and secured solely by net operating revenues on parity with outstanding senior lien parity obligations. There is no reserve fund associated with the 2022 Series B bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The 2022 Series B bonds will refund approximately $281.6 million in outstanding series of variable rate parity bonds which, in connection with the Series 2022C taxable variable rate parity bonds that will be sold concurrently, are expected to produce net present value savings. There is no extension of debt service amortization. A release of a $1.6 million debt service reserve account is also being contributed to the Series B refunding.

PROFILE

Comprising 26 member agencies including 14 cities, 11 municipal water districts and one county water authority, MWD is the largest provider of drinking water in the US, serving as a water wholesaler to a 5,200 square mile service area with nearly 19 million residents. MWD provides supplemental water to its member agencies that represent a critical portion of the members' water supply mix, with these supplies projected to represent roughly 50% of member agencies' water supplies over at least the next 25 years. While member agencies continue to develop their own water supplies including recycled and desalination supplies, reliance on MWD remains stable and in some cases will increase as a result of water quality regulations, underscoring the essentiality of MWD water to the region. The district serves exclusively as a wholesale supplier, with no direct retail customers.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386721. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

