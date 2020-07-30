Moody's assigns Aa1 to the South Dakota Building Authority's revenue bonds; outlook stable

New York, July 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to the South Dakota Building Authority's planned issuance of Taxable Refunding Revenue Bonds, Series 2020, consisting of $79 million of Series 2020A bonds and $10 million of Series 2020B bonds. The authority plans to price the bonds during the week of August 3. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating reflects a one-notch distinction from the State of South Dakota's Aaa issuer rating to incorporate the more essential nature of the state facilities financed with the debt and a moderate legal framework that consists of the need for the state to annually appropriate funds in support of lease payments.

South Dakota's Aaa issuer rating reflects several strong credit factors that include healthy and stable financial operations, ample fund balance and liquidity, and low debt, pension and fixed-cost burdens. The state's financial and leverage metrics will continue to offset its economic limitations, including vulnerability to shifts in agricultural output and farm income.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the State of South Dakota. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the state changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook for the State of South Dakota is stable and reflects the expectation that low leverage and fixed costs combined with a very healthy financial position will support the state's strong credit quality going forward.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-The rating on the state building authority's lease debt is unlikely to be upgraded because it is notched off of the state's Aaa issuer rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-The rating on the state building authority's lease debt could be downgraded if the State of South Dakota's issuer rating were downgraded

-The building authority's lease debt could also be downgraded if the legal framework supporting the payment of lease debt weakens

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2020 bonds are solely secured by annual lease payments made by the state to the building authority. The lease payments are subject to annual appropriation by the state legislature and governed by lease agreements between the building authority and certain state agencies. The Series 2020 bonds are being issued on a basis parity to outstanding revenue bonds secured by lease payments made pursuant to the original and amended lease agreement, and authorized by a supplemental bond resolution.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the bonds will refinance certain maturities of several series of outstanding bonds for anticipated interest cost savings.

PROFILE

The state created the South Dakota Building Authority in 1967 and empowered it to build and provide various facilities for use by the state that the state legislature, by law, declares to be in the public interest.

The State of South Dakota is home to an estimated 870,000 residents, making it the 5th smallest state by population. It has the 4th smallest economy among US states measured by an estimated 2019 gross domestic product of just over $53 billion.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

