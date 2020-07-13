Moody's assigns Aa1 to the State of New York's PIT revenue bonds; outlook negative

New York, July 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to approximately $2.3 billion of the State of New York's State Personal Income Tax Revenue Bonds (General Purpose), consisting of $2.268 billion Series 2020C (Tax-Exempt) and $28.4 million Series 2020D (Federally Taxable) to be issued through the New York State Urban Development Corporation, D/B/A Empire State Development (ESD). The bonds are expected to price on a negotiated basis on July 16. The outlook is negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating on the State Personal Income Tax Revenue Bonds reflects the strength of New York's personal income tax revenue base, very strong coverage of debt service, and a strong bond payment mechanism. The rating also reflects the recent dedication of receipts from the state's new Employer Compensation Expense Program (ECEP). The strength of the security structure supports a very high rating, despite the need of the legislature to appropriate funds for debt service. The legal mechanism for paying the bonds is otherwise very strong because the receipts that are dedicated to pay debt service are available to the state for general purposes only after an appropriation for debt service and if scheduled debt service set-asides have been made. This supports a rating at the same level as the state's general obligation rating, which is Aa1.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action, although it was a factor in the state's outlook change to negative at the beginning of April.

The crisis led the state to project a decline in income tax collections for the 2021 fiscal year to about $49 billion from more than $53 billion in fiscal 2020. With additional scheduled borrowing through fiscal 2024, coverage of maximum annual debt service is projected to decline from 5.2x in fiscal 2021 to 4.8x in fiscal 2024. The state also delayed the income tax filing deadline to July 15, necessitating cash flow borrowing achieved by the creation of a subordinate lien on the dedicated personal income tax and ECEP revenue.

The enacted budget grants authority to the Budget Director to reduce local aid appropriations to achieve a balanced budget. The Division of Budget plans to transmit a detailed plan itemizing such reductions to the legislature. However, the submission of a plan has been pending more clarity on the potential for additional federal aid which has not yet materialized. In the meantime, the budget office has been withholding a minimum of 20% of most local aid payments, with those withholdings totaling $360 million as of the end of June. Additional actions, including withholding salary increases, have totaled about $1.2 billion to date.

The situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of New York changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook on the bonds is derived from New York State's general obligation outlook, which is negative. The state's negative outlook reflects the potential credit impacts of the economic and financial consequences of the coronavirus crisis. The outlook also reflects the state's current position with cash flow timing strains as well as the state's demonstrated willingness to both cut spending and raise revenues when necessary.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Upgrade of the state's GO rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Diversion of state personal income tax or ECEP receipts prior to deposit to the Revenue Bond Tax Fund (RBTF)

- Failure to appropriate financing agreement payments

- State rating downgrade, which could be triggered by growing structural budget gaps and reliance on non-recurring resources for recurring expenses

LEGAL SECURITY

The Urban Development Corporation Personal Income Tax Revenue Bonds are secured by a pledge of payments made pursuant to a financing agreement entered into by ESD and the state Director of Budget, backed by a dedication of 50% of New York State personal income tax receipts and 50% of receipts of the ECEP. The state comptroller deposits the dedicated tax receipts into the revenue bond tax fund upon certification of revenues by the commissioner of the state's Department of Taxation and Finance. There must be a legislative appropriation to pay debt service and the monthly financing agreement payments must be made in order for receipts in excess of debt service requirements to be transferred to the general fund and used for any other purpose. While the legislature has no obligation to appropriate the funds, this structure provides a very strong incentive to appropriate since the state relies heavily on the excess revenues to meet its budgetary needs.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the bond sales will be used to fund various capital projects of the state and to refund certain state-supported previously issued debt.

PROFILE

New York State is the 4th largest US state by population. Located in the Northeastern US, New York has a large and diverse economy with high per capita income at 126% of the US average and gross state product of $1.732 trillion.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. An additional methodology used in these ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1077147. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Marcia Van Wagner

Lead Analyst

State Ratings

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Matthew Butler

Additional Contact

State Ratings

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

