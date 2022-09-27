Moody's assigns Aa1 to the State of New York's PIT revenue bonds; outlook stable

New York, September 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to approximately $1.5 billion of the State of New York's State Personal Income Tax Revenue Bonds (General Purpose), consisting of $1.443 billion Series 2022A (Tax-Exempt) and $28.7 million Series 2022B (Federally Taxable) to be issued through the New York State Urban Development Corporation, D/B/A Empire State Development (ESD). The bonds are expected to price on a competitive basis on September 29. Moody's maintains a Aa1 on the state's previously issued personal income tax revenue bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating on the State Personal Income Tax Revenue Bonds reflects the contingent nature of the appropriation requirement for debt service, offset by the essentiality of projects financed by the bonds and the very strong incentive to appropriate. The incentive to appropriate is strengthened by statutory requirements that funds be appropriated and set-asides for debt service be scheduled before the receipts are made available for other purposes, rendering these bonds similar in credit strength to the state's issuer rating (also Aa1). The Aa1 rating also incorporates the strength of New York's personal income tax revenue base, very strong coverage of debt service, and a strong bond payment mechanism. Strong debt service coverage includes the recent dedication of receipts from the state's new pass-through entity tax (PTET), effective April 1, 2021.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook on the bonds reflects New York State's outlook, which is stable. The state's stable outlook reflects the resources and budget management tools available to the state to align spending and revenue. The state's moderate leverage will allow it to absorb some increased debt for its own needs and those of the MTA, and various budget management tools that provide financial flexibility will enable the state to achieve budget balance if developments cause the state's revenue and spending trends to diverge from the baseline.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Upgrade of the state's issuer rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Diversion of state personal income tax or other receipts prior to deposit to the Revenue Bond Tax Fund (RBTF)

- Indications of declining incentive to appropriate financing agreement payments - Downgrade of the state's issuer rating

LEGAL SECURITY

The Urban Development Corporation Personal Income Tax Revenue Bonds are secured by a pledge of payments made pursuant to a financing agreement entered into by ESD and the state Director of Budget, backed by a dedication of 50% of New York State personal income tax receipts, 50% of receipts of the employer compensation expense program (ECEP), and 50% of the PTET. The state's fiscal 2022 budget added 50% of the PTET to the dedicated receipts. Inclusion of these receipts will be revenue neutral over time, as new PTET will be offset by increased deductions from the personal income tax receipts.

The legal mechanisms supporting these bonds are strong. The state comptroller deposits the dedicated tax receipts into the revenue bond tax fund (RBTF), based upon amounts certified by the budget director. Beginning the first day of each month, funds are set aside daily until they meet 50% of estimated monthly PIT, ECEP and PTET receipts. After the monthly set-aside is met, excess receipts flow to the general fund. The state comptroller transfers financing agreement payments from the RBTF to the trustees for debt service.

There must be a legislative appropriation to pay debt service and the monthly financing agreement payments must be made in order for excess receipts to be transferred to the general fund and used for any other purpose. While the legislature has no obligation to appropriate the funds, this structure provides a very strong incentive to appropriate since the state relies heavily on the excess revenues to meet its budgetary needs.

Providing additional bondholder protection, the enabling act requires the comptroller to transfer funds from the general fund to satisfy debt service requirements if, after appropriation, personal income tax receipts set aside are insufficient to make the certified financing agreement payments on the bonds. The comptroller is empowered to do so without further appropriation. However, if funds are insufficient to pay debt service on the state's general obligation bonds, the comptroller is also empowered to direct first revenues of the state to that purpose. If those revenues are insufficient, the comptroller may transfer funds from the dedicated PIT or dedicated sales tax funds to pay general obligation debt service. We consider the likelihood of this occurring as very remote.

Additional bonds may be issued only if dedicated tax receipts in 12 consecutive months of the previous 18 months are at least 2 times projected MADS. As of September 15, 2022, there were $44.7 billion of state PIT revenue bonds outstanding.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the bond sales will be used to fund various capital projects of the state and refund a portion of a series of previously issued state personal income tax revenue bonds.

PROFILE

New York State is the 4th largest US state by population. Located in the Northeastern US, New York has a large and diverse economy with high per capita income at 120% of the US average and gross state product of $1.85 trillion.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US States and Territories Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356901. An additional methodology used in these ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70024. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

