Moody's assigns Aa1/VMIG 1 LOC-backed ratings to Emory University's (GA) Series 2022C-1 and Series 2022D-1

New York, August 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned Aa1/VMIG 1 letter of credit backed ratings to Private Colleges and Universities Authority Emory University Revenue Bonds, Series 2022C-1 (Weekly Rate Bonds) and Private Colleges and Universities Authority Emory University Revenue Bonds, Federally Taxable Series 2022D-1 (Weekly Rate Bonds) (collectively, the Bonds). Truist Bank (Bank) will provide separate letters of credit (LOC) to support each series of Bonds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The long-term ratings are based on joint default analysis (JDA) which reflect Moody's approach to rating jointly supported transactions. JDA incorporates: (i) the long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of the Bank and the credit quality of Emory University (Emory); (ii) the probability of default in payment by both parties; and (iii) the structure and legal protections of the transaction, which provide for timely debt service payments. Moody's current long-term and short-term CR Assessments of Truist Bank are A1(cr) / P-1(cr). Moody's assigned an underlying rating of Aa2 to the Bonds on July 13, 2022.

Moody's has determined that the joint probability of default between the Bank and Emory is low which results in credit risk consistent with a JDA rating of Aa1. Moody's assessment of the likelihood of timely payment of purchase price is reflected in the short-term rating of the Bonds. The short-term rating is based on the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Moody's upgrades the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank, or the underlying rating of the Bonds.

• Upgrade of the short-term rating is not applicable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Moody's downgrades the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank, or the underlying rating of the Bonds.

• Moody's assessment of the level of default dependence between the Bank and the Emory increases.

• Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

Each LOC is sized to cover the principal amount for the applicable Series of Bonds plus 45 days of interest calculated at 12%, the maximum rate, based on a 365-day year. Each LOC provides sufficient coverage for the Bonds in the daily and weekly rate modes only. Moody's long-term JDA and short-term ratings apply while the Bonds are in the weekly or daily rate modes.

The trustee is instructed to draw on the LOC, in accordance with its terms, in order to receive sufficient funds to make timely payment of principal and/or interest on any debt service payment date. In the event that the Bank fails to honor a draw on the LOC for payment of principal and/or interest, the trustee is instructed to request and utilize funds from Emory to make such payments to bondholders in a full and timely manner.

Draws for interest made under the LOC shall be automatically reinstated by the Bank on such interest payment date unless the trustee receives a non-reinstatement notice by 3:00 p.m. on such date stating that the Bank has not been reimbursed or an event of default under the reimbursement agreement has occurred and directing the trustee to cause either acceleration or mandatory tender of the Bonds. Upon trustee's receipt of non-reinstatement notice with direction to accelerate the Bonds, the trustee shall declare the Bonds immediately due and payable and immediately draw on the applicable LOC. Upon trustee's receipt of not-reinstatement notice with direction to tender the Bonds, the trustee shall cause the mandatory tender on the 3rd business day following receipt of such notice. Each LOC terminates on the 15th day following trustee's receipt of such non-reinstatement notice.

The trustee is also instructed to draw on the applicable LOC by 11:30 a.m., on each purchase date to the extent remarketing proceeds are insufficient. Bonds which are purchased by the Bank due to a failed remarketing are held by the trustee and will not be released until the trustee has received confirmation from the Bank stating that the applicable LOC has been reinstated in the amount of the purchase price drawn for such Bonds. All times referred to herein are local time in effect in New York City, NY.

Prior to the expiration, termination or substitution of the LOC, the Bonds are subject to payment funded with a draw on the applicable LOC. The payment will occur upon the mandatory tender or acceleration of such Bonds, as provided below:

• Expiration: mandatory tender on the fifth (5th) day prior to the expiration date of each LOC, currently 8/11/2027;

• Substitution: mandatory tender on the date of substitution of each LOC;

• Interest rate conversion: mandatory tender upon any conversion of the interest rate mode;

• Event of default under the reimbursement agreement: Upon an event of default under the reimbursement agreement, the Bank may, at its option, send written notice to the trustee that such event of default has occurred with direction to cause either an acceleration or a mandatory tender of the Bonds. Upon trustee's receipt of such notice with direction to accelerate, the trustee shall declare the Bonds immediately due and payable and immediately draw on the applicable LOC. Upon trustee's receipt of such notice with direction to tender the Bonds, the trustee shall cause a mandatory tender on the 3rd business day following receipt of such notice. Each LOC terminates on the 15th day following trustee's receipt of such notice event of default under the reimbursement agreement.

Both series of Bonds will be issued in the weekly mode and pay interest on the first business day of each month. The Indenture permits conversion of the Bonds, in whole by a series, to the daily, two-day, adjusted index, short-term, term or fixed rate mode.

Bondholders may optionally tender Bonds in the daily interest rate mode on any business day by providing written notice to the trustee and remarketing agent by 10:00 a.m. on the purchase date. Bondholders may optionally tender Bonds in the weekly interest rate mode on any business day by providing written notice to the trustee and remarketing agent by 5:00 p.m., at least seven (7) days prior to the purchase date.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jacek Stolarz

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Public Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Michael J. Loughlin

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Public Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

