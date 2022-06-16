Moody's assigns Aa1/VMIG 1 LOC-backed ratings to Michigan State HDA Single-Family Mortgage Revenue 2022 Series B & C Bonds

New York, June 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, (" Moody's ") has assigned Aa1/VMIG 1 letter of credit backed ratings to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (the Authority), Single-Family Mortgage Revenue Bonds Social Bonds, 2022 Series B (Non-AMT) (Variable Rate) and 2022 Series C (Federally Taxable) (Variable Rate) (collectively, the Bonds). Barclays Bank PLC (Bank) will provide a separate letter of credit (LOC) to support each series of Bonds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The long-term ratings are based on joint default analysis (JDA) which reflect Moody's approach to rating jointly supported transactions. JDA incorporates: (i) the long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of the Bank and the underlying rating on the Bonds; (ii) the probability of default in payment by the Bank and the Authority under the Single-Family Mortgage Revenue General Resolution (the Resolution); and (iii) the structure and legal protections of the transaction, which provide for timely debt service payments. Moody's current long-term and short-term CR Assessments of Barclays Bank PLC are A1(cr) / P-1(cr). Moody's has assigned underlying ratings of Aa2 to the Bonds.

Moody's has determined that the joint probability of default between the Bank and the security pledge under the Resolution is low which results in credit risk consistent with JDA ratings of Aa1. Moody's assessment of the likelihood of timely payment of purchase price is reflected in the short-term rating of the Bonds. The short-term ratings are based on the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Moody's upgrades the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank, or the underlying rating of the Bonds.

- Upgrade of the short-term rating is not applicable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Moody's downgrades the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank, or the underlying rating of the Bonds.

- Moody's assessment of the level of default dependence between the Bank and the security pledge under the Resolution increases.

- Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

Each LOC is sized to cover the current principal amount outstanding plus 214 days of interest calculated at 12%, the maximum rate applicable to the Bonds, based on a 365-day year. Each LOC provides sufficient coverage for the Bonds in the weekly rate mode. Moody's long-term JDA and short-term ratings apply while the Bonds are in the weekly rate mode only.

The trustee is instructed to draw on the applicable LOC in accordance with its terms by 3:00 p.m. New York Time, on the business day before each principal and/or interest payment date in order to receive sufficient funds by 12:00 p.m., New York Time on such payment date. In the event that the Bank fails to honor a draw on the LOC for payment of principal and/or interest, the trustee will utilize funds deposited by the Authority in accordance with the Resolution to make such payments to bondholders in a full and timely manner.

Draws for interest made under the applicable LOC shall be automatically reinstated by the Bank on the opening of business on the fifth (5th) business day following the honoring of such drawing unless the trustee receives notice by the fourth (4th) business day stating that an event of default under the reimbursement agreement has occurred and as a result the LOC will not be reinstated and the Bonds shall be subject to mandatory tender. Upon receipt of such notice the Bonds shall be subject to mandatory tender on the fifth (5th) business day prior to the termination of the LOC. The LOCs terminate twenty-seven (27) days following trustee's receipt of such non-reinstatement notice.

The trustee is instructed to draw on the applicable LOC by 12:00 p.m., New York Time, on each purchase date, for purchase price to the extent remarketing proceeds are insufficient. Bonds which are purchased by the Bank due to a failed remarketing are to be held by the trustee and will not be released until the applicable LOC has been reinstated in the amount of the purchase price drawn for such Bonds.

Prior to the expiration, termination or substitution of the LOC, the Bonds are subject to payment funded with a draw on the LOC. The payment will occur upon the mandatory tender of such Bonds, as provided below:

- Expiration: mandatory tender on the fifth (5th) business day prior to the expiration dat- of each LOC, currently June 22, 2026.

- Substitution: mandatory tender on the substitution date of the LOC.

- Interest rate conversion: mandatory tender on each mode change date.

- Event of default under the reimbursement agreement: Upon an event of default under the reimbursement agreement, the Bank may, at its option, send written notice to the trustee that such event of default has occurred with direction to cause a mandatory tender of the Bonds. Upon receipt of such notice the trustee shall cause a mandatory tender of the Bonds on the fifth (5th) business day preceding the termination date of the LOC. Each LOC terminates on the 27th day following the trustee's receipt of such notice.

The Bonds will be issued in the weekly rate mode with interest payable semiannually on December 1 and June 1 of each year, commencing on December 1, 2022. The rate on the Bonds may be converted, in whole, to the daily, flexible, term, index or fixed rate mode.

Bondholders may optionally tender Bonds in the weekly mode on any business day with seven (7) days prior notice to the trustee and the remarketing agent. Bondholders tendering the Bonds will receive purchase price equal to the par amount of the Bonds tendered plus accrued interest to the tender date.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75699. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jacek Stolarz

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Public Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Joann Hempel

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Public Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

