Moody's assigns Aa1/VMIG 1 LOC-backed to Housing Opportunities Commission of Montgomery County, MD 2022 Series D (Non-AMT)

New York, June 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned Aa1/VMIG 1 letter of credit-backed ratings to the Housing Opportunities Commission of Montgomery County, MD (the Commission) Single Family Mortgage Revenue Bonds 2022 Series D (Non-AMT) (the Bonds). PNC Bank N.A. (the Bank) will provide a letter of credit (LOC) to support the Bonds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The long-term rating is based on a joint default analysis (JDA) which reflects Moody's approach to rating jointly supported transactions. JDA incorporates: (i) the long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of the Bank, as provider of the LOC, and the underlying rating of the Bonds; (ii) the probability of default in payment by the Bank and the Commission under the Single-Family Mortgage Revenue Bonds Resolution (the Resolution); and (iii) the structure and legal protections of the transaction, which provide for timely debt service payments. Moody's current long-term and short-term CR Assessments of the Bank are A1(cr) and P-1(cr), respectively. Moody's has assigned an underlying rating of Aa2 to the Bonds.

Moody's has determined that the joint probability of default between the Bank and the security pledge under the Resolution is low, which results in credit risk consistent with a JDA rating of Aa1 for the Bonds. Moody's assessment of the likelihood of timely payment of purchase price is reflected in the short-term rating of the Bonds, which is based on the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Moody's upgrades the underlying rating of the Bonds or the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

• Upgrade of the short-term rating is not applicable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Moody's downgrades the underlying rating of the Bonds or the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

• Moody's determines that the default dependence between the Bank and the security pledge under the Resolution has increased.

• Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

The LOC is sized to cover $11,000,000 of principal plus 187 days of interest at 12%, the maximum rate applicable to the Bonds, calculated based on 365-day year, and provides sufficient coverage for the Bonds in the weekly, monthly, quarterly and semiannual interest rate modes.

The trustee is instructed to draw on the LOC, in accordance with its terms, in order to receive sufficient funds to make timely payment of principal and/or interest on the Bonds on any interest payment date, redemption date or acceleration date. In the event that the Bank fails to honor a draw under the LOC for any payment of principal and/or interest, the trustee is instructed to utilize funds deposited in the revenue account to make such payments to bondholders in a full and timely manner.

The tender agent is instructed to draw on the LOC by 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on each purchase date, for purchase price to the extent remarketing proceeds are insufficient. Bonds which are purchased by the Bank due to a failed remarketing are to be held by the trustee and will not be released until the trustee has received confirmation from the Bank stating that the LOC has been reinstated in the amount of the purchase price drawn for such Bonds.

Upon mandatory tender, redemption or acceleration the Bonds are subject to payment funded with a draw on the LOC. Prior to the termination or expiration of the LOC the Bonds are subject to mandatory tender or acceleration as follows.

» Expiration of the LOC: mandatory tender not less than five (5) business days prior to stated expiration date of the LOC; the LOC's stated expiration date is June 29, 2027.

» Substitution of the LOC: mandatory tender not less than five (5) business days prior to the earlier of (i) the date the alternate LOC is delivered, or (ii) the termination of the existing LOC; the LOC terminates on the date it is surrendered to the Bank for cancellation following the trustee's acceptance of an alternate LOC.

» Interest rate mode conversion: mandatory tender on each interest rate mode conversion date; the LOC terminates on the second (2nd) business day following conversion of all Bonds to a fixed, indexed or R-FLOAT interest rate mode.

» Event of default under the reimbursement agreement: (i) mandatory tender no later than the date the LOC will terminate following the trustee's receipt of a notice of an event of default under the reimbursement agreement from the bank directing a mandatory tender, or (ii) immediate acceleration following the trustee's receipt of notice of an event of default under the reimbursement agreement with direction to accelerate the Bonds; in either case the LOC terminates following the honoring of a final drawing.

Conforming draws on the LOC for principal, interest or purchase price, received by the Bank by 10:00 a.m., Pittsburgh, PA time, on a business day will be honored by 2:00 p.m., Pittsburgh, PA time, on the same business day.

Draws made on the LOC for interest shall be automatically reinstated by the Bank immediately upon payment by the Bank of such drawing.

Bondholders may optionally tender Bonds (i) in the weekly rate mode on any business day with seven (7) days prior notice to the remarketing agent and the tender agent; (ii) in the monthly rate mode on any interest rate reset date with seven (7) days prior notice to the remarketing agent and the tender agent; (iii) in the quarterly or semiannual mode on any interest rate reset date with thirteen (13) or fifteen (15) days prior notice to the tender agent, respectively. Bondholders tendering Bonds will receive purchase price equal to the par amount of the Bonds tendered plus accrued interest to the tender date.

The Bonds will be issued in the weekly rate mode with interest paid on January 1st and July 1st of each year, commencing January 1, 2023. The interest rate on the Bonds may be converted, in whole or in part, to the daily, monthly, quarterly, semiannual, fixed, indexed or R-FLOAT rate mode, and the Bonds will be subject to mandatory tender upon any such conversion. Moody's joint default and short-term ratings apply to the Bonds in the weekly, monthly, quarterly and semiannual rate modes only.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75699. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

