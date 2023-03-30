Moody's assigns Aa1/VMIG 1 to LOC-backed Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corporation Revenue Bonds Series 2023-1

New York, March 30, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned Aa1/VMIG 1 letter of credit backed ratings to the Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corporation Adjustable Rate Student Loan Revenue Bonds, Series 2023-1 (Federally Taxable) (the Bonds). Royal Bank of Canada (the Bank) will provide a letter of credit (LOC) to support the Bonds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings are based upon (i) the direct-pay LOC provided by the Bank, (ii) the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment of debt service and purchase price to bondholders, and (iii) Moody's evaluation of the credit quality of the Bank. Moody's current long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessments of the Bank are Aa1(cr) and P-1(cr), respectively.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Moody's upgrades the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

• Upgrade of the short-term rating is not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Moody's downgrades the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank

• Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank

The LOC is sized to cover principal plus 50 days of interest at 12%, the maximum rate applicable to the Bonds, calculated based on 360-day year, and provides sufficient coverage for the Bonds in the weekly and daily rate modes.

The trustee is instructed to draw on the LOC in accordance with its terms in order to receive funds to make timely payment of principal and interest. The trustee is also instructed to draw on the LOC by 12:00 p.m., New York City time, on each optional or mandatory tender date, for purchase price to the extent remarketing proceeds are insufficient. Tendered Bonds purchased by the Bank are held by the trustee and shall not be released until the trustee has received confirmation from the Bank stating that the LOC has been reinstated in the amount of the purchase price drawn for such Bonds.

Prior to the expiration, termination or substitution of the LOC, the Bonds are subject to payment funded with a draw on the LOC. The payment will occur upon the mandatory tender or acceleration of such Bonds, as provided below:

• Expiration: mandatory tender on the second (2nd) business day prior to the expiration date of the LOC; the stated expiration date of the LOC is April 6, 2026.

• Substitution: mandatory tender on the substitution date.

• Interest rate conversion: mandatory tender on each interest rate mode change date.

• Event of default under the reimbursement agreement: following an event of default under the reimbursement agreement the Bank may deliver a written notice to the Trustee directing acceleration or mandatory tender. Upon receipt of direction to accelerate the Bonds shall be subject to immediate acceleration. Upon receipt of direction to cause a mandatory tender, the

Bonds will be subject to tender on the fifth (5th) calendar day following receipt of such notice. The LOC terminates on the Business Day immediately succeeding the date that is ten (10) calendar days following the trustee's receipt of either notice.

Draws for interest made under the LOC shall be automatically reinstated by the Bank on the eleventh (11th) calendar day following the honoring of such drawing unless the trustee receives notice from the Bank by the close of business on the tenth (10th) calendar day following such drawing stating that (a) the Issuer has failed to reimburse the Bank for an interest drawing and the interest portion will not be reinstated and the Bonds shall be called for mandatory tender, or (b) an event of default has occurred under the reimbursement agreement and the Bonds shall be called for acceleration, or (c) an event of default has occurred under the reimbursement agreement and the Bonds shall be called for mandatory tender. The LOC will terminate on the business day succeeding the date that is ten (10) calendar days following the trustee's receipt of any such notice.

The Bonds will be issued in the weekly rate mode with interest payable on the first business day of each month, commencing May 1, 2023. The interest rate on the Bonds may be converted, in whole or in part, to the daily, term, fixed or FRN mode. Moody's ratings apply while the Bonds are in the weekly or daily rate modes only.

Bondholders may optionally tender Bonds in the daily interest rate mode on any business day by providing written notice to the tender agent and remarketing agent by 11:00 a.m. on the purchase date. Bondholders may optionally tender Bonds in the weekly interest rate mode on any business day by providing written notice to the tender agent and remarketing agent by 4:00 p.m., at least seven (7) days prior to the purchase date.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jacek Stolarz

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Public Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Joann Hempel

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Public Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

