Moody's assigns Aa1/VMIG 1 to Maine State Housing Authority's Mortgage Purchase Bonds, 2022 Series C (AMT) (Weekly Rate) (Social Bonds)

New York, April 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned the rating of Aa1/VMIG 1 to Maine State Housing Authority's ("MSHA or the "Authority") $69.9 million Mortgage Purchase Bonds, 2022 Series C (AMT) (Weekly Rate) (Social Bonds) (the "Bonds"). Moody's currently maintains the long-term underlying rating of Aa1 with a stable outlook on the Mortgage Purchase Bond program.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 long term rating assigned to the Bonds reflects the program's strong financial position resulting from the Authority's active financial management and very strong legal provisions.

The VMIG 1 short term rating is based on the long-term rating on the Mortgage Purchase Bond program, the short term rating of the liquidity provider, UBS AG ("UBS" or the "Bank") and the Bank's obligation under the related standby bond purchase agreement ("SBPA") to purchase the VRDOs upon optional or mandatory tender in the event of a failed remarketing or certain other events. The Bank's current counterparty risk assessment is Aa2(cr)/P-1(cr) by Moody's.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is based on the solid financial position and favorable loan performance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Long term rating:

- Growth in program asset-to-debt ratio and operating revenues

- Continued maintenance or increases in the current loan portfolio characteristics and performance

Short term rating: - N/A

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Long term rating:

- Severe housing market or economic downturns

- Dramatic shift in the composition of the loan portfolio toward riskier loans - Management or state government policy changes which would transfer excess amounts of the program funds out of the bond funds, which are not expected in the foreseeable future

Short term rating:

- Downgrade of the short term counterparty risk assessment of the Bank and/or of the bond program's rating

LEGAL SECURITY

The Bonds are special obligations of the Authority. The Bonds will be issued under the General Mortgage Purchase Bond Resolution adopted February 4, 1972 and supplemented with a Series Resolution, which authorizes the issuance of up to $400,000,000 in one or more series.

Variable Rate:

The Bonds will bear interest at the weekly rate mode and interest shall be paid on the fifteenth day of each May and November. The Authority may elect to change the interest rate mode from the weekly rate mode and upon any such mode change, the Bonds are subject to mandatory tender.

The VMIG 1 rating expires upon the earliest of to occur of (i) the mandatory tender date resulting from the expiration of the SBPA, (ii) conversion of the Bonds to a mode other than weekly, or (iii) earlier termination of the SBPA.

The SBPA provides for purchase by the Bank of Bonds that are tendered by bondholders and cannot be remarketed. Under certain circumstances the Bank can terminate the applicable SBPA or suspend its obligations without notice and will therefore not be obligated to provide funds. These circumstances include any of the following: (1) any principal of or interest on any Bond (including Bonds purchased by the Bank) is not paid when due; (2) certain acts of bankruptcy or insolvency by or involving the Authority; (3) provisions relating to the payment of principal or interest under the SBPA, the Bonds, the General Resolution, the Series Resolution, the Series Certificate, or any Parity Debt cease to be valid, binding or fully enforceable on the Authority as determined by a court or governmental agency having appropriate jurisdiction in a final non-appealable judgment; (4) a final non-appealable judgment in excess of $15,000,000; or (5) the rating on the Bonds falls below Baa3.

Other events of termination become effective only after the Bank provides sufficient notice to allow for a mandatory tender of Bonds before any termination date of the SBPA.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the Bonds are expected to be used by MSHA to refund, within 90 days after the date of the issuance of the Bonds, all of the Authority's outstanding Mortgage Purchase Bonds, 2005 Series G, which are currently outstanding in the principal amount of $19,865,000 and Mortgage Purchase Bonds, 2017 Series D-2, which are currently outstanding the principal amount of $50,000,000 (collectively the "Prior Bonds").

The Prior Bonds were issued to finance the making of interest-bearing obligations secured by mortgages that are a first lien on land and the improvements thereon in the State constituting multi-family rental housing units for persons of low income. Upon the refunding of the Prior Bonds, all or a portion of the outstanding Prior Bonds mortgage loans shall be allocated to the Bonds.

PROFILE

The Authority has established a Mortgage Purchase Program, pursuant to which it is authorized to make loans on single-family (one to four units) or multi-family (more than four units) housing or purchase such loans from banks, life insurance companies, savings and loan associations, mortgage companies, other financial institutions lawfully doing business in the State and the Federal government for the purpose of providing housing for persons and families of low income.

MSHA is empowered to, among other things, issue bonds and notes for the purpose of making or providing monies for purchasing mortgages under its Mortgage Purchase Program and for depositing the required amounts in the Housing Reserve Fund.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term rating was US Housing Finance Agency Single-Family Housing Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1154478. The principal methodology used in the short-term rating was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1057134. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

