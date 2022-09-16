Moody's assigns Aa1/VMIG 1 to Minnesota HFA - Residential Housing Finance Bonds, 2022 Series K (Taxable)(Social Bonds)

New York, September 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1/VMIG 1 rating to Minnesota Housing Finance Agency's (Minnesota Housing or MHFA) approximately $25 million Residential Housing Finance Bonds, 2022 Series K (Taxable) (Social Bonds). We are also maintaining all Aa1 ratings on approximately $2.24 billion of outstanding Residential Housing Finance Bonds (RHFB or Program) parity debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating assignment is based on the general obligation pledge of Minnesota Housing Finance Agency (Aa1/Stable) with further support from the pledged assets, and the financial performance of the RHFB program.

The VMIG 1 rating is based on (1) the Aa1 long-term rating on the parity bonds under the RHFB program (2) the P-1 short term rating of the liquidity provider (Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines ("FHLB" or the "Bank")) and (3) the Bank's obligation under the related SBPA to purchase the VRDOs upon optional or mandatory tender in the event of a failed remarketing or certain other events.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the strong financial position of MHFA and its general obligation pledge.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

For the Aa1 rating:

- Upgrade of Minnesota Housing's issuer rating - Maintenance of strong Program financial position and whole loan performance, in conjunction with continued addition of mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the portfolio

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

For the Aa1 rating:

- Downgrade of Minnesota Housing's issuer rating, combined with substantially deteriorated Program financial performance and performance of the whole loans in the portfolio

For the VMIG-1 rating:

- Downgrade of the short-term counterparty risk assessment of the SBPA provider - Substantial multi-notch downgrade of the long-term rating of the RHFB program

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are general obligations of Minnesota Housing. The bonds are further secured by a pledge and a grant of security interest in all bond proceeds, mortgage loans, MBS, investments, revenues and other assets (other than the Alternative Loan Fund) held under the RHFB.

STANDBY BOND PURCHASE AGREEMENT

The Bonds will bear interest at the weekly rate mode and interest shall be paid on the first day of each January and July. The Agency may elect to change the interest rate mode and upon any such mode change, the Bonds are subject to mandatory tender.

The VMIG 1 rating expires upon the earliest of to occur of (i) the mandatory tender date resulting from the expiration of the SBPA, (ii) conversion of the bonds to an uncovered mode, or (iii) earlier termination of the SBPA.

The SBPA provides for purchase by the bank of the Bonds that are tendered by bondholders and cannot be remarketed. Under certain circumstances the bank can terminate the SBPA or suspend its obligations without notice and will therefore not be obligated to provide funds.

These circumstances include any of the following: (1) any principal of or interest on any bond (including bonds purchased by the bank) is not paid when due; (2) certain acts of bankruptcy or insolvency by or involving the Agency; (3) provisions relating to the payment of principal or interest under the SBPA, Bond Resolutions, the Bonds, or the authorizing statute are declared invalid by a court or other competent authority, or the Agency challenges or seeks adjudication that the SBPA, the Bond Resolutions, the Bonds, or the authorizing statute are not valid; or (4) the rating on the Bonds falls below Baa3. Other events of termination become effective only after the bank provides sufficient notice to allow for a mandatory tender of Bonds before any termination date of the SBPA.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the 2022 Series K Bonds, along with proceeds from the 2022 Series I and J Bonds, will be used to purchase MBS (including Uniform Mortgage-Backed Securities) backed by mortgage loans for low-and-moderate income residents of Minnesota.

PROFILE

Minnesota Housing is an agency of the state of Minnesota, created in 1971 and authorized to issue bonds to further affordable housing in the state. The Agency has no taxing power. The Residential Housing Finance Bonds resolution was established in 1995. Bonds were issued to finance single family mortgage loans to moderate-and-low income families in the state.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term rating was US Housing Finance Agency Issuer Ratings Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/62559. The principal methodology used in the short-term rating was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68283. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jeffrey Kaufmann

Lead Analyst

Housing

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Eva Bogaty

MANAGING DIRECTOR

PF Healthcare

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

