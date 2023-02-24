Moody's assigns Aa1/VMIG 1 to RI Housing's HOB Series 79-T-2; outlook is stable

New York, February 24, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1/VMIG 1 rating in connection with Rhode Island Housing and Mortgage Finance Corporation's (Rhode Island Housing) proposed $42.055 million Homeownership Opportunity Bonds, Series 79-T-2 (Federally Taxable) (Variable Rate). Moody's has also assigned Aa1 rating to the Homeownership Opportunity Bonds, Series 79-T-2 (Federally Taxable) (Variable Rate) (Bank Bonds). Moody's also maintains all outstanding Aa1 ratings on the Homeownership Opportunity Bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating is based upon the strong financial performance of the indenture and the significant and increasing proportion of mortgage backed securities (MBS) within the portfolio, as well as the issuer's intention to finance only MBS within the indenture going forward which will strengthen the portfolio composition.

The VMIG 1 short term rating is based on the long-term rating on the bonds, the P-1(cr) short term counterparty risk assessment of the liquidity provider, Royal Bank of Canada ("RBC" or the "Bank") and the Bank's obligation under the standby bond purchase agreement (the "SBPA") to purchase the VRDOs upon optional or mandatory tender in the event of a failed remarketing or certain other events. The current counterparty risk assessments of RBC are Aa1(cr)/P-1(cr) by Moody's.

The Aa1 rating on the Bank Bonds reflects payment of Bank Bonds on parity with all long term bonds issued under the Resolution. Pursuant to the Resolution, all Series 79-T-2 Bonds, including any Bank Bonds, shall be secured and payable by the lien on the revenues held under the Resolution on parity with all bonds outstanding under the Resolution.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the long term bonds is based upon the expectation that increasing leverage will not significantly deteriorate asset-to-debt ratios in the near term and that overcollateralization in the program is sufficient to absorb delinquencies within the whole loan portfolio.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Long term rating and bank bonds: Maintenance of strong financial position and strong whole loan portfolio performance in combination with most of the loan portfolio becoming MBS

- Short term rating: Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Long term rating and bank bonds: Significant deterioration in financial performance, significant increase in variable rate debt, or large stress case loan losses within the whole loan portfolio

- Short term rating: Downgrade of the short-term rating of the Bank and/or of the bond program's rating

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are special obligations of Rhode Island Housing secured on parity with all bonds issued or to be issued under the bond resolution. The bonds are secured by bond proceeds, all revenues and accounts under the resolution, and all program obligations financed by the resolution. There is a Debt Service Reserve Requirement of 3% of loans and lendable proceeds.

Variable Rate

The Bonds will bear interest at the weekly rate mode and interest shall be paid on the first day each April and October. The Agency may elect to change the interest rate mode from the weekly rate mode and upon any such mode change, the Bonds are subject to mandatory tender.

The VMIG 1 rating expires upon the earliest of to occur of (i) the mandatory tender date resulting from the expiration of the SBPA, (ii) conversion of the Bonds to an uncovered rate mode or (iii) earlier termination of the SBPA.

Standby Bond Purchase Agreement

The SBPA provides for purchase by the Bank of Bonds that are tendered by bondholders and cannot be remarketed. Under certain circumstances the Bank can terminate the SBPA or suspend its obligations without notice and will therefore not be obligated to provide funds. These circumstances include any of the following: (1) any principal of or interest on any Bond (including Bonds purchased by the Bank) is not paid when due; (2) certain acts of bankruptcy or insolvency by or involving the Agency; (3) provisions relating to the payment of principal or interest under the SBPA, the Indenture, or the Bonds, cease to be valid, binding or fully enforceable on the Agency as determined by a court or governmental agency having appropriate jurisdiction in a final non-appealable judgment; (4) a final non-appealable judgment in excess of $5,000,000 rendered against the Agency remains unpaid or unsatisfied for a period of 60 days; or (5) the rating on the Bonds falls below Baa3.

Other events of termination become effective only after the Bank provides sufficient notice to allow for a mandatory tender of Bonds before any termination date of the SBPA.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the Series 79-T-2 bonds will be used to finance mortgage loans to low to-moderate income first-time homebuyers in Rhode Island. The loans will be pooled into Program Securities guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association.

PROFILE

The obligor, the Homeownership Opportunity Bonds resolution, was opened by Rhode Island Housing in 1988 to finance mortgage loans for affordable housing in the State of Rhode Island.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was US Housing Finance Agency Single-Family Housing Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/62560. The principal methodology used in the short-term rating was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68283. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

