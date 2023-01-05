Moody's assigns Aa1/VMIG 1 to Wyoming CDA Housing Revenue Bonds, 2023 Series 2

New York, January 05, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned the Aa1/VMIG 1 rating to approximately $36 million of Wyoming Community Development Authority (WCDA) Housing Revenue Bonds, 2023 Series 2 (Variable Rate) (Non-AMT). We have also maintained outstanding Aa1 and VMIG 1 ratings in the Housing Revenue Bonds program (1994 Indenture). The long-term rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating reflects the strength of annual operating results and a sustained record of ample overcollateralization within the indenture. The 1994 Indenture continues to demonstrate sound fundamental loan performance and is conservatively structured with minimal private mortgage insurance exposure or concentration. Financial operations are well-maintained with consistently favorable annual profitability.

The VMIG 1 rating is based on the Aa1 long-term rating on the parity bonds under the 1994 Indenture, the P-1(cr) counterparty risk assessment of the liquidity provider (TD Bank, N.A. (the "Bank")) and the Bank's obligation under the related standby bond purchase agreement (SBPA) to purchase the VRDOs upon optional or mandatory tender in the event of a failed remarketing or certain other events.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is based on 1994 Indenture's strong financial position.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

For the Aa1 rating:

- Significant PADR and margins growth while maintaining current loan portfolio characteristics and improving portfolio performance

- Dramatic improvements in the quality of mortgage portfolio, especially a shift toward FHA loans

For the VMIG 1 rating:

- N/A

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

For the Aa1 rating:

- Substantial erosion of asset-to-debt ratio or continued deterioration of program financial performance to a level not consistent with the Aa1 rating

- Severe economic downturn in this energy sector dependent state can cause significant loan losses, although this is mitigated by mortgage insurance and program over-collateralization - Severe downgrade of Royal Bank of Canada, the largest swap and SBPA provider, may cause projected program cash flow deficiency

For the VMIG 1 ratings:

- Downgrade of the short-term counterparty risk assessment of the SBPA provider

- Substantial multi-notch downgrade of the long-term rating of 1994 Indenture

LEGAL SECURITY

The Bonds are special obligations of WCDA, and will be on parity other bonds outstanding under the Indenture. The Housing Revenue Bonds are payable solely from the revenues and assets pledged under the Indenture which consist primarily of interest in first lien mortgages, investments and reserves. The Indenture requires WCDA to file a cash flow certificate in connection with withdrawals and other significant actions.

Variable Rate

The Bonds will bear interest at the weekly rate mode and interest shall be paid on the first day of each June and December. The Authority may elect to change the interest rate mode and upon any such mode change, the Bonds are subject to mandatory tender.

The SBPA provides for purchase by the bank of the Bonds that are tendered by bondholders and cannot be remarketed. Under certain circumstances the bank can terminate the SBPA or suspend its obligations without notice and will therefore not be obligated to provide funds. These circumstances include any of the following: (1) any principal of or interest on any bond

(including bonds purchased by the bank) is not paid when due; (2) certain acts of bankruptcy or insolvency by or involving the Authority; (3) provisions relating to the payment of principal or interest under the SBPA, Bond Resolutions, the Bonds, or the authorizing statute are declared invalid by a court or other competent authority, or the Authority challenges or seeks adjudication that the SBPA, the Bond Resolutions, the Bonds, or the authorizing statute are not valid; (4) the rating on the Bonds falls below Baa3; or (5) failure to pay final non-appealable legal judgment in excess of $15 million within 60 days without staying enforcement of the judgment. Other events of termination become effective only after the bank provides sufficient notice to allow for a mandatory tender of Bonds before any termination date of the SBPA.

The VMIG 1 rating expires upon the earliest of to occur of (i) the mandatory tender date resulting from the expiration of the SBPA, (ii) conversion of the bonds to an uncovered mode,

or (iii) earlier termination of the SBPA.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The 2023 Series 2 bond proceeds will be utilized to refund prior debt within the indenture and will be used to provide funds for new loan origination that includes some funding for the Authority's down payment assistance loan program.

PROFILE

The 1994 Indenture was established to provide financing of affordable single-family mortgages to mid-to-low income families in Wyoming. Bond payments are secured by a pledge of revenues, loans and funds on deposit as established under the indenture, including a Mortgage Reserve Fund in an amount at least equal to 2% of outstanding mortgages and a Bond Reserve Fund in an amount at least equal to 3% of outstanding bonds. Additionally, the program established a Special Reserve Fund, a portion of which is restricted for debt service payment and loan losses. The unrestricted portion of the Special Reserve Fund may be released and transferred upon notification of rating agencies and the filing of a projection evidencing cash flow sufficiency.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term rating was US Housing Finance Agency Single-Family Housing Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/62560. The principal methodology used in the short-term rating was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68283. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jeffrey Kaufmann

Lead Analyst

Housing

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Eva Bogaty

Additional Contact

PF Healthcare

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

