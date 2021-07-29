Moody's assigns Aa1/VMIG1 to Houston, TX's Combined Utility System LOC-backed Revenue Bonds Series 2018C

New York, July 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned Aa1 / VMIG 1 ratings to the City of Houston Texas Combined Utility System First Lien Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2018C (the Bonds) in connection with the conversion to the weekly rate mode and remarketing of the Bonds. Barclays Bank PLC (the Bank) will issue a direct-pay letter of credit (LOC) to support the Bonds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The long-term rating is based on joint default analysis (JDA) which reflects Moody's approach to rating jointly supported transactions. JDA incorporates: (i) the long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of the Bank, as provider of the LOC, and the credit quality of Houston, TX Combined Utility System (the Obligor); (ii) the probability of default in payment by both parties; and (iii) the structure and legal protections of the transaction, which provide for timely debt service payments. Moody's current long-term and short-term CR Assessments of the Bank are A1(cr) and P-1(cr), respectively. Moody's currently maintains an underlying rating of Aa2 on the Bonds.

Moody's has determined that the joint probability of default between the Bank and the Obligor is low which results in credit risk consistent with a JDA rating of Aa1 for the Bonds. Moody's assessment of the likelihood of timely payment of purchase price is reflected in the short-term rating of the Bonds, which is based on the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Long-Term: Moody's upgrades the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank, or the underlying rating of the Bonds.

• Short-Term: Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

• Long-Term: Moody's downgrades the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank, or the underlying rating of the Bonds.

• Long-Term: Moody's assessment of the level of default dependence between the Bank and the Obligor increases.

• Short-Term: Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

The LOC is sized for the current principal amount of Bonds outstanding plus 58 days of interest at 12%, the maximum rate applicable to the Bonds, and provides sufficient coverage while the Bonds are in the weekly and daily rate modes.

The paying agent is instructed to draw on the LOC, in accordance with its terms, in order to receive sufficient funds to make timely payment of principal and interest to the bondholders. In the event that the Bank fails to honor any valid draw on the LOC for any payment of principal and/or interest, the paying agent is instructed to use funds deposited by the Obligor to make such payments to bondholders in a full and timely manner.

The paying agent is also instructed to draw on the LOC, in accordance with its terms, on each purchase date in order to receive sufficient funds from the Bank to pay the purchase price due on the Bonds to the extent remarketing proceeds are insufficient. Bonds which are purchased by the Bank due to a failed remarketing are to be held by the tender agent and will not be released until the paying agent has received confirmation from the Bank stating that the LOC has been reinstated in the amount of the purchase price drawn for such Bonds.

Draws made under the LOC for interest shall be automatically reinstated by the Bank on the tenth (10th) calendar day following the honoring of such interest draw unless prior to such time the paying agent receives notice from the Bank that the LOC will not be reinstated and directing mandatory tender of the Bonds. Upon the paying agent's receipt of such notice with direction to cause mandatory tender, the Bonds will be subject to mandatory tender on the business day preceding the termination date of the LOC, which is 15 days following the paying agent's receipt of notice of nonreinstatement.

Upon mandatory tender or redemption the Bonds are subject to payment funded with a draw on the LOC. Prior to the termination or expiration of the LOC the Bonds are subject to mandatory tender as follows:

• Expiration: mandatory tender on the business day prior to the stated expiration date of the LOC; the stated expiration date of the LOC is July 28, 2025.

• Substitution: mandatory tender on the substitution date;

• Interest rate conversion: mandatory tender on each interest rate conversion date;

• Event of default under the reimbursement agreement: following an event of default under the reimbursement agreement the Bank may deliver a written notice to the paying agent of termination of the LOC as a result of such default and directing a mandatory tender. The Bonds are subject to mandatory tender on the business day preceding the termination of the LOC, which is fifteen (15) days following paying agent's receipt of such notice.

Bondholders may optionally tender Bonds in the weekly mode on any business day with seven (7) days prior notice to the paying agent and the remarketing agent. Bondholders may optionally tender Bonds in the daily interest rate mode on any business day by providing written notice to the paying agent and remarketing agent by 11:00 a.m. on the purchase date. Bondholders tendering the Bonds will receive purchase price equal to the par amount of the Bonds tendered plus accrued interest to the tender date.

The Bonds will be remarketed in the weekly rate mode with interest payable on the first business day of each month. The rate on the Bonds may be converted, in whole, to the daily, CP, index, or long-term rate mode. Moody's JDA and short-term ratings apply to Bonds in the weekly and daily rate modes only.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

