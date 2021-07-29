Moody's assigns Aa1/VMIG1 to Houston, TX's Combined Utility System LOC-backed Revenue Bonds Series 2018C

New York, July 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned Aa1 / VMIG 1 ratings
to the City of Houston Texas Combined Utility System First Lien Revenue
Refunding Bonds, Series 2018C (the Bonds) in connection with the
conversion to the weekly rate mode and remarketing of the Bonds.
Barclays Bank PLC (the Bank) will issue a direct-pay letter of
credit (LOC) to support the Bonds.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The long-term rating is based on joint default analysis (JDA) which
reflects Moody's approach to rating jointly supported transactions.
JDA incorporates: (i) the long-term Counterparty Risk (CR)
Assessment of the Bank, as provider of the LOC, and the credit
quality of Houston, TX Combined Utility System (the Obligor);
(ii) the probability of default in payment by both parties; and (iii)
the structure and legal protections of the transaction, which provide
for timely debt service payments. Moody's current long-term
and short-term CR Assessments of the Bank are A1(cr) and P-1(cr),
respectively. Moody's currently maintains an underlying rating
of Aa2 on the Bonds.
Moody's has determined that the joint probability of default between the
Bank and the Obligor is low which results in credit risk consistent with
a JDA rating of Aa1 for the Bonds. Moody's assessment of the likelihood
of timely payment of purchase price is reflected in the short-term
rating of the Bonds, which is based on the short-term CR
Assessment of the Bank.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
• Long-Term: Moody's upgrades the long-term CR
Assessment of the Bank, or the underlying rating of the Bonds.
• Short-Term: Not applicable
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
• Long-Term: Moody's downgrades the long-term
CR Assessment of the Bank, or the underlying rating of the Bonds.
• Long-Term: Moody's assessment of the level of default
dependence between the Bank and the Obligor increases.
• Short-Term: Moody's downgrades the short-term
CR Assessment of the Bank.
The LOC is sized for the current principal amount of Bonds outstanding
plus 58 days of interest at 12%, the maximum rate applicable
to the Bonds, and provides sufficient coverage while the Bonds are
in the weekly and daily rate modes.
The paying agent is instructed to draw on the LOC, in accordance
with its terms, in order to receive sufficient funds to make timely
payment of principal and interest to the bondholders. In the event
that the Bank fails to honor any valid draw on the LOC for any payment
of principal and/or interest, the paying agent is instructed to
use funds deposited by the Obligor to make such payments to bondholders
in a full and timely manner.
The paying agent is also instructed to draw on the LOC, in accordance
with its terms, on each purchase date in order to receive sufficient
funds from the Bank to pay the purchase price due on the Bonds to the
extent remarketing proceeds are insufficient. Bonds which are purchased
by the Bank due to a failed remarketing are to be held by the tender agent
and will not be released until the paying agent has received confirmation
from the Bank stating that the LOC has been reinstated in the amount of
the purchase price drawn for such Bonds.
Draws made under the LOC for interest shall be automatically reinstated
by the Bank on the tenth (10th) calendar day following the honoring of
such interest draw unless prior to such time the paying agent receives
notice from the Bank that the LOC will not be reinstated and directing
mandatory tender of the Bonds. Upon the paying agent's receipt
of such notice with direction to cause mandatory tender, the Bonds
will be subject to mandatory tender on the business day preceding the
termination date of the LOC, which is 15 days following the paying
agent's receipt of notice of nonreinstatement.
Upon mandatory tender or redemption the Bonds are subject to payment funded
with a draw on the LOC. Prior to the termination or expiration
of the LOC the Bonds are subject to mandatory tender as follows:
• Expiration: mandatory tender on the business day prior to
the stated expiration date of the LOC; the stated expiration date
of the LOC is July 28, 2025.
• Substitution: mandatory tender on the substitution date;
• Interest rate conversion: mandatory tender on each interest
rate conversion date;
• Event of default under the reimbursement agreement: following
an event of default under the reimbursement agreement the Bank may deliver
a written notice to the paying agent of termination of the LOC as a result
of such default and directing a mandatory tender. The Bonds are
subject to mandatory tender on the business day preceding the termination
of the LOC, which is fifteen (15) days following paying agent's
receipt of such notice.
Bondholders may optionally tender Bonds in the weekly mode on any business
day with seven (7) days prior notice to the paying agent and the remarketing
agent. Bondholders may optionally tender Bonds in the daily interest
rate mode on any business day by providing written notice to the paying
agent and remarketing agent by 11:00 a.m. on the purchase
date. Bondholders tendering the Bonds will receive purchase price
equal to the par amount of the Bonds tendered plus accrued interest to
the tender date.
The Bonds will be remarketed in the weekly rate mode with interest payable
on the first business day of each month. The rate on the Bonds
may be converted, in whole, to the daily, CP,
index, or long-term rate mode. Moody's JDA and short-term
ratings apply to Bonds in the weekly and daily rate modes only.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Rating Transactions
Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed,
Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jacek Stolarz
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Public Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Michael J. Loughlin
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Public Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
