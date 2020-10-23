Moody's assigns Aa2 GOLT rating to Pittsburgh School District, PA's General Obligation Bonds, Series A of 2020; Revises outlook to negative

New York, October 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 general obligation limited tax (GOLT) rating to Pittsburgh School District, PA's $36.7 million General Obligation Bonds, Series A of 2020. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the district's Aa2 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating on the district's $32.9 million in parity rated debt outstanding, and Aa2 GOLT rating on the district's $219.7 million in parity rated debt outstanding. The outlook has been revised to negative from stable.

While a portion of the district's debt is supported by a GOULT pledge, the pledge supporting the majority of the district's debt (including the Series A of 2020 bonds) is limited tax based on the limited ability of Pennsylvania school districts to increase their property tax levy above a preset index.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The district's Aa2 GOULT and GOLT ratings reflect its sizeable tax base, which continues to expand and diversify. The Aa2 rating also considers the district's reserves, which have declined in each of the last three fiscal years. The district currently projects a fourth, material reserve draw for fiscal 2020, which, if realized, will reflect an 44% decline in reserves over just a two year period. The district's operating imbalance is primarily due to growing special education and charter school costs. We anticipate that the district will continue to utilize significant portions of its General Fund balance and other reserves to balance its budget in the near term.

Governance is material to the credit rating, as the district has inadequately budgeted for both special education and cyber/charter school costs during its last four operating budgets. Management has yet to indicate a comprehensive plan to restore balanced operations.

The absence of distinction between the GOULT and GOLT ratings reflects Pennsylvania school districts' ability to apply for exceptions to the cap on property tax increases in order to cover debt service, the Commonwealth's history of granting such exceptions, and the district's full faith and credit pledge supporting all general obligation debt.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Pittsburgh School District is reliant on a mix of earned income tax and local property tax revenue, the former of which is economically sensitive; the district could see some revenue pressure due to COVID-related business closures and economic challenges during fiscal year 2020 and beyond. The longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. The situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving. If our view of the credit quality of the school district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects our expectation that the district's finances will remain pressured in the near term absent significant expenditure cuts or revenue increases. If projected reserve draws are in fact realized, downward rating pressure is likely.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material expenditure reductions, structurally balanced operations, and substantial growth in reserves

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material declines in local or state revenue due to COVID-related economic slowdown

- Further material declines in reserves and liquidity

- Rising fixed costs leading to inability to control expenditures

- Material tax base declines and deterioration of the district's demographic profile

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's Series A of 2012, Series A of 2014, and Series of 2017 bonds are secured by the district's GOULT pledge, as the bonds were issued to refund debt that was originally incurred before the 2006 implementation of Pennsylvania's Act 1 "Taxpayer Relief Act."

The district's Series A of 2020 bonds, along with the remainder of the district's rated debt, is secured by its GOLT pledge, which is subject to the limits of Act 1.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the sale of the Series A of 2020 bonds will be used to finance various capital projects throughout the district.

PROFILE

Pittsburgh School District is the second largest school district in the commonwealth serving 23,000 students across 57 schools.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

