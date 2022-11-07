Moody's assigns Aa2 UND & Aa1 ENH ratings to Minneapolis Special School District 1, MN's bonds and COPs; outlook on underlying ratings is stable

New York, November 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 underlying and Aa1 enhanced ratings to Minneapolis Special School District 1, MN's $33.5 million General Obligation School Building Bonds, Series 2022A, $29.9 million General Obligation Long-Term Facilities Maintenance Bonds, Series 2022B and $66.4 million Refunding Certificates of Participation, Series 2022C. Moody's maintains the district's Aa2 issuer rating, the Aa2 ratings on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds and full-term certificates of participation (COPs), and the Aa3 rating on the district's outstanding appropriation-backed COPs. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Following the sale, the district will have about $821 million in total debt outstanding. The outlook on the underlying ratings is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the district's solid financial position, supported by conservative budget management and increased revenue following voter-approved operating and technology levies. Unaudited fiscal 2022 results project an increase in general fund balance because of federal funding. While fiscal 2023 includes a deficit, the district reports positive year-to-date variances and has typically outperformed its budgeted projections. The district benefits from the area's robust regional economy and the stabilizing presence of large government, healthcare and educational institutions. These credit strengths are balanced against elevated leverage and declining enrollment.

The Aa2 GOULT rating is equivalent to the Aa2 issuer rating because of the district's full faith and credit pledge supported by the authority to levy ad valorem property taxes to pay debt service without limit as to rate or amount.

The Aa2 rating on the district's full-term COPs is the same as the Aa2 issuer rating because lease payments are supported by a dedicated levy and are not subject to annual appropriation.

The Aa3 rating on annual appropriation COPs is notched once from the Aa2 issuer rating and reflects the risk of non-appropriation for lease payments and the more essential nature of the pledged assets, the district's administrative headquarters.

The Aa1 enhanced rating reflects the security provided by the State of Minnesota's School District Credit Enhancement Program. The programmatic rating is notched once from the State of Minnesota's Aaa issuer rating, reflecting sound program mechanics and the state's pledge of an unlimited appropriation from its general fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements. The program's mechanics include a provision for third party notification of pending deficiency. If the school district does not transfer funds necessary to pay debt to the paying agent at least three days prior to the payment due date, the state will transfer the payment to the paying agent directly. Moody's has received a copy of the signed program applications.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the underlying ratings reflects our expectation that proactive management will continue to support a solid financial position.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Moderation of total leverage

- Stabilization of enrollment trends

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant draws on operating reserves

- Material decline in enrollment

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's GOULT bonds are supported by its full faith and credit pledge and the authority to levy a dedicated property tax unlimited as to rate and amount. The bonds are additionally secured by statute.

The district's full-term COPs do not carry the district's full faith and credit pledge but are supported by its pledge to make lease payments from a separate, dedicated statutorily authorized lease levy. The obligation of the district to make rental payments on the full-term COPs is absolute and unconditional and is not subject to annual appropriation.

The GOULT bonds and full-term COPs are additionally supported by the State of Minnesota's School District Credit Enhancement Program, which provides for an unlimited advance from the state's general fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements.

The district's outstanding appropriation-backed COPs are supported by rental payments which are subject to annual appropriation. The pledged assets are the district's administrative headquarters, which we deem to be more essential assets.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2022A bonds will finance various capital improvements and equipment.

Proceeds from the Series 2022B bonds will finance repair and facility projects at selected school sites throughout the district.

Proceeds from the Series 2022C COPs will currently refund the district's Full Term Certificates of Participation, Series 2014D.

PROFILE

Minneapolis Special School District 1 is coterminous with the City of Minneapolis (Aa1 stable). The district owns and operates 10 high schools, eight middle schools, 42 elementary and K-8 schools, and nine other academic sites. It provides pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade education to roughly 29,000 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. The principal methodology used in the enhanced ratings was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356903. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

