Moody's assigns Aa2 UND & Aa1 ENH to Prior Lake-Savage ISD 719, MN's GO bonds

New York, February 08, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 underlying rating and a Aa1 enhanced rating to Prior Lake-Savage Independent School District 719, MN's $17.5 million General Obligation School Building and Capital Facilities Refunding Bonds, Series 2023A. Moody's maintains the district's Aa2 issuer rating and the Aa2 rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds. Following the sale, the district will have about $154 million in direct debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating incorporates the district's strong income and wealth metrics, with both resident income and full value per capita above national medians. The rating also incorporates the district's steady financial trends, though expected enrollment declines pose a challenge. Leverage is above average, however fixed costs are moderate and will remain manageable as there are no plans for additional debt.

The Aa2 GOULT rating is equivalent to the Aa2 issuer rating because of the district's full faith and credit pledge with authority to raise ad valorem property taxes unlimited as to rate or amount.

The enhanced rating on the current bonds reflects the additional security provided by the State of Minnesota's School District Credit Enhancement Program. The Aa1 enhanced programmatic rating is notched once from the State of Minnesota's Aaa Issuer Rating. The enhanced rating reflects sound program mechanics and the state's pledge of an unlimited appropriation from its General Fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements. The program mechanics include a provision for third-party notification of pending deficiency. If the school district does not transfer funds necessary to pay debt to the paying agent at least three days prior to the payment due date, the state will appropriate the payment to the paying agent directly.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not usually assign outlooks to local government credits with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Moderation of long-term liabilities and fixed costs

- Trend of enrollment gains - Material increases to reserves

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained enrollment losses

- Material decline in reserves - Substantial increase in long-term liabilities and fixed costs - Downgrade of the State of Minnesota's Issuer Rating (enhanced) - Weakening of the credit enhancement program mechanics (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds are supported by the district's full faith and credit pledge and the authority to levy a dedicated property tax unlimited as to rate and amount. The bonds are additionally secured by statute.

The GOULT bonds are also supported by the State of Minnesota's School District Credit Enhancement Program which provides for an unlimited advance from the state's general fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2023A bonds will finance the refunding of the District's $39,195,000 General Obligation School Building Refunding Bonds, Series 2013C and $3,205,000 General Obligation Capital Facilities Bonds, Series 2014A.

PROFILE

Prior Lake-Savage ISD 719 is located 25 miles southwest of the Minneapolis (Aa1 stable) and St. Paul (Aa1 stable) metropolitan area, in Scott County (Aa1) and has a population of over 46,000. The district offers comprehensive education programs for approximately 8,900 students in kindergarten through the twelfth grade.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356903. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

