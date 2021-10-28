Moody's assigns Aa2 UND/ Aa2 ENH to Bentonville SD 6, AR's GO bonds

New York, October 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 underlying and Aa2 enhanced ratings to Bentonville School District 6, AR's $20.5 million Construction Bonds, Series G. Moody's maintains the district's issuer and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) ratings at Aa2. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Post issuance, the district's outstanding debt will total $345.4 million.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the district's favorable enrollment growth, driven by a strong local economy that supports above average full value per capita and resident incomes. The rating also incorporates the district's stable financial position due to conservative fiscal management and budgetary planning as well as elevated leverage, which includes a high unfunded pension liability and debt burden, and high fixed costs with no additional debt plans.

The Aa2 underlying rating assigned to the district's GOLT bonds is equivalent to the Aa2 issuer rating despite the limited tax pledge, due to the ample taxing headroom of 163% in fiscal 2021, and projected coverage of more than 2 times GOLT debt service.

The Aa2 enhanced rating is based on the security provided by the State of Arkansas' (general obligation rated Aa1 stable) School District Intercept Program (the Program). The Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) commits to forward any funds in its Public School Fund (PSF) to the school district's paying agent in event of a pending debt service deficiency. The Aa2 rating also reflects the strong sufficiency of available revenues and transaction structure of this financing.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not generally assign outlooks to local government issuers with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant moderation in long-term liabilities

- Trend of surplus operations materially increasing reserves

- Upgrade of the State of Arkansas' programmatic long-term issuer rating (enhanced only)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant decline in financial reserves

- Increase in long-term liabilities relative to revenue

- Downgrade of the State of Arkansas' programmatic long-term issuer rating (enhanced only)

- Significantly reduced projected coverage by available ADE funds (enhanced only)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are backed by a limited, general obligation pledge from the district payable from voter approved continuing dedicated debt service tax. The bonds are further backed by the state of Arkansas' school district intercept program.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series G bonds will be used to build an elementary school.

PROFILE

Bentonville School District 6 is located in Benton County in northeastern Arkansas (Aa1 stable), approximately 20 miles north of Fayetteville. In 2020, the district's enrollment was 17,960.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

