Moody's assigns Aa2 UND & Aa2 ENH to Eastern Carver County ISD 112, MN's GO bonds

New York, October 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigns Aa2 underlying and Aa2 enhanced ratings to Eastern Carver County Independent School District 112, MN's $46 million Taxable General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A. Moody's maintains an Aa2 underlying rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds. Following the sale, the district will have about $131 million in outstanding GOULT debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 underlying rating reflects a large and wealthy tax base, long-term trend of growing enrollment, adequate reserves and moderate debt burden. Minnesota's school reopening guidance for the 2021 academic year provides recommendations for the type of reopening (completely distance learning, various hybrid models and completely in-person learning) based on the COVID case rate by county. Based on this guidance, the district is operating mostly with in-person learning for the elementary grades and a hybrid model for the middle and high school grades this fall. The rating also considers the district's exposure to two underfunded statewide cost-sharing pension plans.

The Aa2 enhanced rating reflects the additional security provided by the Minnesota School District Credit Enhancement Program. The programmatic rating is notched once from the state's Aa1 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating and the program carries a stable outlook, reflecting the stable outlook on the State of Minnesota. The enhanced rating reflects sound program mechanics and the state's pledge of an unlimited appropriation from its General Fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements. The program's mechanics include a provision for third party notification of pending deficiency. If the school district does not transfer funds necessary to pay debt to the paying agent at least three days prior to the payment due date, the state will appropriate the payment to the paying agent directly. Moody's has received a copy of the signed program applications.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not usually assigned to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained growth in operating reserves

- Moderation of debt and pension burdens

- Upward movement in State of Minnesota's underlying GOULT rating (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Weakened fund balance or liquidity

- Material increase in leverage related to long-term debt or pension burdens

- Downward movement in the State of Minnesota's underlying GOULT rating (enhanced)

- Weakening of the credit enhancement program mechanics (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's GOULT bonds are secured by the district's full faith and credit the authority to levy a dedicated property tax unlimited as to rate and amount. The security benefits from a statutory lien.

The bonds are additionally secured by the State of Minnesota's School District Credit Enhancement Program which provides for an unlimited advance from the state's General Fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will crossover advance 2022 through 2025 maturities of the district's General Obligation Alternative Facilities and Refunding Bonds, Series 2012A and the 2025 through 2028 maturities of the district's General Obligation School Building Refunding Bonds, Series 2013A. The refunded 2012A bonds were originally issued to refund the 2004A bonds and to finance capital projects per the district's capital improvement plan. The refunded 2013A bonds were originally issued to refund the 2007A bonds which financed the acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities, including the construction and equipping of a new high school facility.

PROFILE

The district located in Carver County at the southwest edge of the of the Twin Cities metropolitan area and spans about 84 square miles covering the cities of Chaska (A1), Chanhassen, Victoria and Carver as well as three townships. The district's governing and policy-setting body is the school board, comprised of seven members who are elected at large to serve overlapping four-year terms. The district employees a staff of 820 certified employees and 666 uncertified employees who provide prekindergarten through twelfth grade education to about 9,300 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

