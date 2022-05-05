Moody's assigns Aa2 UND & Aa2 ENH to Stillwater ISD 834, MN's GO bonds

New York, May 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 underlying and a Aa2 enhanced rating to Stillwater Independent School District 834, MN's $7.1 million General Obligation Facilities Maintenance Bonds, Series 2022A. Moody's maintains the district's Aa2 issuer rating, the Aa2 rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Following the sale, the district will have about $81 million in GOULT.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the district's strong economic base with high resident income and wealth supported by its favorable location near the Twin Cities (Minneapolis, Aa1 stable; St. Paul, Aa1 stable). The rating also incorporates that reserves will remain solid given voter approved operating levies, conservative budgeting, and generally stable enrollment. The rating further reflects the district's above average leverage, but manageable fixed costs.

The Aa2 GOULT rating is equivalent to the Aa2 issuer rating because of the district's full faith and credit pledge with authority to raise ad valorem property taxes unlimited as to rate or amount.

The enhanced rating on the current bonds reflects the additional security provided by the State of Minnesota's School District Credit Enhancement Program. The Aa2 enhanced programmatic rating is notched once from the State of Minnesota's Aa1 Issuer Rating. The enhanced rating reflects sound program mechanics and the state's pledge of an unlimited appropriation from its General Fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements. The program's mechanics include a provision for third-party notification of pending deficiency. If the school district does not transfer funds necessary to pay debt to the paying agent at least three days prior to the payment due date, the state will appropriate the payment to the paying agent directly. Moody's has received a copy of the signed program application.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not usually assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial and sustained growth in operating reserves

- Material reduction in leverage- Upward movement in State of Minnesota's Issuer Rating (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Decline in reserves and liquidity

- Material increase in leverage and fixed costs- Downward movement in the State of Minnesota's Issuer Rating (enhanced)- Weakening of the credit enhancement program mechanics (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds are backed by the district's full faith and credit pledge and the authority to levy a dedicated property tax unlimited as to rate and amount. The bonds are additionally secured by statute. The GOULT bonds are also supported by the State of Minnesota's School District Credit Enhancement Program which provides for an unlimited advance from the state's general fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will finance school facility and site maintenance projects which are included in the district's ten-year facilities plan.

PROFILE

Stillwater ISD 834 is in Washington County (Aaa stable), headquartered in the City of Stillwater (Aa2) and stretches about 30 miles along the St. Croix River encompassing 18 communities with a total population of around 65,000. The district provides kindergarten through twelfth grade education to well over 8,000 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1309599. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

