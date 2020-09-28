Moody's assigns Aa2 UND & Aa2 ENH to Westonka ISD 277, MN's GO bonds

New York, September 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigns Aa2 underlying and Aa2 enhanced ratings to Westonka Independent School District 277 (Mounds), MN's $13 million General Obligation School Building Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A. Moody's maintains a Aa2 underlying rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. Following the sale, the district will have about $37 million in GOULT debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating reflects a large and affluent tax base located in the Twin Cities (Minneapolis, Aa1 stable; St. Paul, Aa1 stable) metropolitan area, growing enrollment trends, satisfactory reserves and somewhat above average leverage related to long-term debt and pension burdens.

The coronavirus outbreak is a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the district. Minnesota's school reopening guidance for the 2021 academic year provides recommendations for the type of reopening (completely distance learning, various hybrid models and completely in-person learning) based on the COVID case rate by county. Based on this guidance, the district will be operating mostly with in-person learning for the elementary grades and a hybrid model for the middle and high school grades this fall. Still, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

The Aa2 enhanced rating reflects the additional security provided by the Minnesota School District Credit Enhancement Program. The programmatic rating is notched once from the state's Aa1 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating and the program carries a stable outlook, reflecting the stable outlook on the State of Minnesota. The enhanced rating reflects sound program mechanics and the state's pledge of an unlimited appropriation from its General Fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements. The program's mechanics include a provision for third party notification of pending deficiency. If the school district does not transfer funds necessary to pay debt to the paying agent at least three days prior to the payment due date, the state will appropriate the payment to the paying agent directly. Moody's has received a copy of the signed program applications.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not usually assigned to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant and sustained tax base growth

- Material growth in reserves

- Reduced leverage related to long-term debt and pension burdens

- Upward movement in State of Minnesota's underlying GOULT rating (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deterioration of the local economy or resident income levels

- Weakened financial position

- Growth in leverage related to long-term debt or pension burdens

- Downward movement in the State of Minnesota's underlying GOULT rating (enhanced)

- Weakening of the credit enhancement program mechanics (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's GOULT bonds are secured by the district's full faith and credit pledge and the authority to levy a dedicated property tax unlimited as to rate and amount. The security benefits from a statutory lien.

The bonds are additionally secured by the State of Minnesota's School District Credit Enhancement Program which provides for an unlimited advance from the state's General Fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will current refund of the district's General Obligation School Building Bonds, Series 2012A. The 2012A bonds were originally issued to finance the betterment of school sites and facilities, including the renovation, repair, remodeling, upgrading and improvement of roofs, parking lots, mechanical/electrical systems, building exteriors, technology infrastructure, safety and security improvements, accessibility improvements and improvements to the learning environment at various school district facilities.

PROFILE

Westonka ISD 277 is located in Hennepin County (Aaa stable), approximately 20 miles west of Minneapolis and serves all of the cities of Mound and Spring Park and portions of Minnetrista, Independence, Orono (Aaa), and Shorewood (Aa1). The district encompasses approximately 30 square miles and serves a population of more than 18,000 residents. The district provides education for more than 2,400 students in grades prekindergarten through twelve.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

