Moody's assigns Aa2 UND/ Aaa ENH to Lamar CISD, TX's GOULT bonds; stable outlook

New York, October 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 underlying and Aaa enhanced ratings to Lamar Consolidated Independent School District, TX's $134.6 million Unlimited Tax Refunding Bonds, Series 2021A. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Additionally, Moody's maintains the Aa2 underlying rating on the district's $1.3 billion of outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the district's favorable resident income and wealth levels and strong enrollment growth driven by the district's increasing population. The rating also reflects the district's stable operations due to conservative fiscal management although reserves are below the Aa rating category median. Lastly, the rating reflects the district's high leverage position, with elevated fixed costs and plans for additional debt.

The Aa2 rating assigned to the district's general obligation bonds is equivalent to the Aa2 issuer rating given an unlimited property tax pledge that is dedicated for debt service and levied upon all taxable property within the district.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary. Moody's currently rates the Permanent School Fund at Aaa stable.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that despite challenges managing ongoing enrollment growth, the district's operations and reserves will remain stable. The outlook further reflects our expectation that leverage will remain elevated but manageable as the district continues to manage growing infrastructure needs.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial decline in leverage

- Sum sufficient operation of the debt service fund

- Trend of operating surpluses that bolster reserves

- Improvement of the district's full value per capita

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deficit operations resulting in deterioration of financial reserves

- Additional borrowing absent tax base growth

- Trend of declining enrollment

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2021A bonds are payable from a direct and continuing ad valorem tax levied by the district on all taxable property without limitation as to rate or amount. The bonds are further payable by the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to pay debt service if necessary.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2021A bonds will be used to refund certain outstanding obligations for savings with no extension of maturity.

PROFILE

Lamar Consolidated Independent School District is located approximately 30 miles southwest of Houston (Aa3 stable), in Fort Bend County (Aa1 stable). As of 2019, the district's population included more than 172,000 residents. In 2020, enrollment increased 3.9% from the prior year to 36,500 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

LeRoy Ousley

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_SOUTHWEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Tatiana Killen

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

