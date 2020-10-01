Moody's assigns Aa2 UND and Aa2 ENH to Hopkins ISD 270, MN's GO Bonds

New York, October 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigns a Aa2 underlying and a Aa2 enhanced ratings to Hopkins Independent School District 270, MN's $42 million General Obligation Alternative Facilities Refunding and Facilities Maintenance Bonds, Series 2020A. Concurrently, Moody's maintains the Aa2 underlying rating on the district's previously issued general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. Following the sale, the district will have $170 million of GOULT debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 underlying rating reflects the district's large and diverse tax base with economic ties to the Twin Cities (St. Paul (Aa1 stable) and Minneapolis (Aa1 stable)) metropolitan area that support the district's high resident incomes. Fund balance and cash are expected to improve in fiscal 2020, which will help the district contend with challenges that may arise from the coronavirus pandemic. Enrollment, a key determinate in state aid, is expected to remain stable. Long-term leverage from debt and unfunded pension liabilities from the district's participation in a statewide pension plan is above average.

The Aa2 enhanced rating on the current bonds reflects the additional security provided by the State of Minnesota's School District Credit Enhancement Program. The Aa2 enhanced programmatic rating is notched once from the State of Minnesota's Aa1 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating and the enhancement program carries a stable outlook, reflecting the stable outlook on the State of Minnesota. The enhanced rating reflects sound program mechanics and the State of Minnesota's pledge of an unlimited appropriation from its General Fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements. The program's mechanics include a provision for third party notification of pending deficiency. If the school district does not transfer funds necessary to pay debt to the paying agent at least three days prior to the payment due date, the state will appropriate the payment to the paying agent directly. Moody's has received a copy of the signed program applications.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the district. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not generally assigned to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Reduction in debt and pension burdens

- Further bolstering of operating fund balance and liquidity

- Upward movement in State of Minnesota's GO rating (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Narrowing of operating fund balance or liquidity

- Material growth in debt or pension burdens

- Downward movement in the State of Minnesota's GO rating (enhanced)

- Weakening of the credit enhancement program mechanics (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's GOULT bonds, including the Series 2020A bonds, are secured by the district's full faith and credit pledge and the authority to levy a dedicated property tax unlimited as to rate and amount. The security benefits from a statutory lien.

The Series 2020A bonds are additionally secured by the State of Minnesota's School District Credit Enhancement Program which provides for an unlimited advance from the state's General Fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2020A bonds will refund the district's outstanding General Obligation Alternative Facilities Bonds, Series 2011A for debt service savings and fund health and safety

improvements and facility maintenance projects included in the district's ten-year facility plan.

PROFILE

Hopkins ISD 270 is located 10 miles southwest of the City of Minneapolis (Aa1 stable) in Hennepin County (Aaa stable) and has a population of approximately 64,000 residents. The district is comprised of the City of Hopkins, large portions of Golden Valley (Aa1) and Minnetonka (Aaa), and smaller portions of Eden Prairie (Aaa), Edina (Aaa), Plymouth (Aaa), and St. Louis Park. The district offers comprehensive education programs for students in kindergarten through the twelfth grade. Enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year is 6,659 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

