Moody's assigns Aa2 UND/Aa1 ENH to Berkeley CSD, SC's GO bonds

New York, August 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 underlying and Aa1 enhanced ratings to Berkeley County School District, South Carolina's $49.7 million General Obligation Bonds, Series 2020A and $9.5 million General Obligation Bonds, Taxable Series 2020B. We maintain a Aa2 underlying rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. Following the Series 2020A and 2020B issuances, the district will have approximately $287 million of GOULT debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The underlying rating of Aa2 reflects the district's large and growing tax base, steady population and enrollment growth, and a sound local economy. The rating also incorporates the district's prudent financial management and healthy fund balance, both of which help mitigate the district's reliance on state aid. The district's debt burden is slightly above average compared to similarly rated districts, but this is indicative of its growing nature. The district also has an above average pension burden.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. The district's most significant credit-exposure to the pandemic stems from its reliance on state aid, which has not yet been cut but could be cut midyear if state revenues (which are highly reliant on economically sensitive income and sales taxes) materially weaken. The district is proactively identifying budget adjustments should the state reduce aid midyear. The situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic is evolving and the longer-term credit impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the district's credit quality changes, we will update the rating and outlook at that time.

The Aa1 enhanced rating is based on the additional security provided by the South Carolina School District Credit Enhancement Program (SCSDCEP). The program enhances timely debt service payment through county and state government coordination and is backed by a sizeable annual state appropriation under the state's Education Finance Act. As the SCSDCEP is a state-backed program, the rating is notched from the state's rating and consequently carries the stable outlook currently assigned to the state's Aaa general obligation rating.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the district's financial position and tax base will remain consistent with the rating category over the next 12 to 18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained trend of surplus operations that materially improves reserves

- Moderation of debt and pension burdens

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to maintain balanced operations causing material use of financial reserves

- Significant increase in debt and/or pension burden

LEGAL SECURITY

The general obligation bonds are secured by the district's full faith, credit and taxing power and benefit from a dedicated property tax levy that is unlimited as to rate or amount.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The bonds will provide funds for the district's fiscal 2021 installment purchase revenue bond and special obligation bond payments. The bonds will also finance various capital projects including infrastructure needs, technology, buses and vehicles, classroom additions at two middle schools and the first year of a three-year project for a new kindergarten through eighth grade school building.

PROFILE

Berkeley County School District is coterminous with Berkeley County and is located within the Charleston (Aaa stable) metropolitan area. The district offers educational programs for students in prekindergarten through twelfth grade. The district's enrollment was 35,591 in the 2019-2020 school year.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the enhanced ratings was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

