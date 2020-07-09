Moody's assigns Aa2 UND/Aa1 ENH to North Kansas City School District 74, MO's GOs, Series 2020

New York, July 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 underlying and Aa1 enhanced ratings to North Kansas City School District 74, MO's $95 million General Obligation Improvement Bonds (Missouri Direct Deposit Program), Series 2020. Moody's maintains the Aa2 rating on the district's previously issued general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt and Aa3 rating on appropriation debt issued for essential purposes. Post sale, the district will have $315 million in general obligation debt and $20 million in lease appropriation debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating reflects the district's large and growing tax base that benefits from proximity to employment opportunities throughout the Kansas City metro area, stable financial operations with maintenance of healthy operating reserves, and modest enrollment growth. The rating also incorporates the district's elevated leverage comprised of manageable debt and pension burdens.

The Aa1 enhanced rating is notched from the State of Missouri's Aaa GO rating. The program's rating has a stable outlook in keeping with the outlook on the state's GO debt. The enhanced Aa1 rating on the Series 2020 bonds is based on the Missouri School District Direct Deposit Program's programmatic rating and the district's current state aid allocation, which exceeds the requirement of 1.5 times maximum annual debt service (MADS) due on all district debt secured by the program.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the district given healthy operating reserves, flexibility provided by the district's unlimited debt service tax levy, and the participation of all of the district's GOULT debt in the Missouri Direct Deposit Program. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the district's conservative budgeting practices will maintain balanced operations while incorporating rising pension contributions and additional near term debt issuance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant moderation of debt and pension leverage while maintaining balanced operations

- Material strengthening of operating reserves

- Upgrade of the Missouri Direct Deposit Program (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Material further leveraging of the tax base absent offsetting taxable value or revenue growth

- Erosion of operating reserves

- Downgrade of the Missouri Direct Deposit Program (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are general obligations of the district payable from ad valorem taxes which may be levied without limitation as to rate or amount upon all the taxable tangible property, real and personal, within the territorial limits of the district. The full faith, credit and resources of the district are irrevocably pledged to repayment of the bonds. The bonds are additionally secured by interception of state aid due to the district to pay debt service pursuant to the Missouri School District Direct Deposit Program. The district remains obligated to pay debt service on the bonds if the amounts of intercepted state aid is insufficient.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2020 bonds will provide for construction of new and improvement of existing school facilities and the purchase of school buses and other transportation equipment. The bonds constitute the first issuance under authorization provided by voters in April 2020 and district management expects to issue the remaining $60 million of authorization within the next 12-14 months.

PROFILE

The 82 square mile district is located in the Kansas City metropolitan area on the north side of the Missouri River, almost entirely within Clay County (Aa1), and serves students from 12 municipalities. Enrollment totaled approximately 20,400 in fiscal 2020, up 1.7% over the prior year; enrollment has increased by more than 1,000 student since 2016, total growth of 5.4% over that period.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

