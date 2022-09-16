Moody's assigns Aa2 UND/Aa1 ENH to North Kansas City School District 74, MO's GO bonds

New York, September 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 underlying and Aa1 enhanced ratings to North Kansas City School District 74, MO's approximately $140 million General Obligation Improvement Bonds, Series 2022. Moody's maintains the district's Aa2 issuer and general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) ratings. Post-sale, the district will have $470 million of total GOULT debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the district's healthy financial position, coupled with average resident income, stable full value per capita, and enrollment growth. Long-term liabilities are elevated, because of recent debt issuance and exposure to an outsized adjusted net pension liability, leading to increased fixed costs.

The district's general obligation unlimited tax bonds are rated Aa2, at the same level as the issuer rating, based on the district's full-faith-and-credit pledge as well as an unlimited property tax dedicated to debt service.

The enhanced Aa1 rating on the Series 2022 bonds is based on the Missouri School District Direct Deposit Program's (MDDP) programmatic rating and the district's current state aid allocation, which exceeds the requirement of 1.5 times maximum annual debt service (MADS) due on all district debt secured by the program. The Aa1 enhanced rating on the MDDP is notched from the State of Missouri's Aaa issuer rating.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the likelihood that the district will maintain its healthy financial position while its fixed costs rise.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material reduction of long-term liabilities

- Significant strengthening of operating reserves

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material increase in long-term liabilities ratio or fixed costs ratio

- Erosion of operating reserves - Weakening of economic indicators or enrollment trend

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2022 bonds are payable from ad valorem taxes which may be levied without limitation as to rate or amount upon all the taxable tangible property, real and personal, within the territorial limits of the district. The full faith, credit and resources of the district are irrevocably pledged to repayment of the bonds.

The bonds are additionally secured by interception of state aid due to the district to pay debt service pursuant to the Missouri School District Direct Deposit Program. The district remains obligated to pay debt service on the bonds if the amount of intercepted state aid is insufficient.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to demolish and rebuild two elementary schools and fund asphalt and roof repairs at facilities throughout the district.

PROFILE

The district is located in the Kansas City metropolitan area on the north side of the Missouri River, almost entirely within Clay County (Aa1), and serves students from 12 municipalities. Enrollment totaled 20,255 in fiscal 2021.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356903. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

